United Industries, Inc. Announces Manufacture of STYRENE™ Brand Polystyrene Sheets for Sign Industry
May 25, 2021, 10:59 ET
BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Industries, Inc., manufacturers of UltraBoard foam core boards, has just released a completely new product line of polystyrene sheeting engineered specifically for the sign printing industry.
UltraBoard is celebrating a newly-installed polystyrene extrusion line that enables production of polystyrene facer sheets for their UltraBoard Classic and Lite foam core board products.
Complete in-house manufacture will render benefits such as white point consistency across certain product lines and dedicated sign polystyrene manufacturing, wherein the dedicated focus of the line is for producing print-grade polystyrene sheets. UltraBoard Styrene polystyrene sheeting is available in thicknesses ranging from .020mm–.060mm. Learn more about UltraBoard Styrene by visiting https://www.UltraBoard.com/Styrene
SOURCE UltraBoard
