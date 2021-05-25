United Industries, Inc. Announces Manufacture of STYRENE™ Brand Polystyrene Sheets for Sign Industry

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Industries, Inc., manufacturers of UltraBoard foam core boards, has just released a completely new product line of polystyrene sheeting engineered specifically for the sign printing industry.

UltraBoard is celebrating a newly-installed polystyrene extrusion line that enables production of polystyrene facer sheets for their UltraBoard Classic and Lite foam core board products.