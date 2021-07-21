United Inventors Association Announces Inspire 2021

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Inventors Association of America (UIA), a national 501c3 non-profit dedicated to educating inventors, patent holders and product developers, has announced "Inspire 2021," a three-day virtual conference, Wednesday, September 15, Friday, September 17 and Saturday, September 18, 2021.

"Education, relationships and connections make up the force behind the UIA," said Carmine Denisco, organization President. "Holding 'Inspire 2021' allows us to educate inventors nationally and internationally while providing opportunities to pitch experts to secure product distribution. We are confident that these three days will help inventors grow, excel and achieve."

With sessions to be held from 10am EST – 6:00pm EST each day, panels will focus on licensing, crowd-funding, brand building, financial success, prototyping, patents, open innovation, legal protocol, selling products on QVC/HSN, Made in the USA, and more.

Sponsored by MarketBlast®, trade show groups including The Chicago Toy and Game Show, PGA Golf Show, International Housewares Association Housewares Show and National Hardware Show are hosting pitch panels for inventors to have the opportunity to pitch executives with their consumer products.

UIA Inspire 2021 features over 50 expert speakers and panelists as well as gifts, prizes and connections to help all on the inventive journey.

To register for "Inspire 2021," visit https://uiausa.zohobackstage.com/Inspire2021

Early bird tickets through August 15, 2021 for a three-day pass is available at the reduced cost of $49 per screen. Daily passes are $25.

About the UIA: The UIA began as an outreach program to inventors for the United States Patent Office (USPTO). The mission of the UIA is empowering inventors through education, access and advocacy. For more information on local inventor's clubs and securing free membership in the United Inventors Association, visit www.UIAUSA.org.

About MarketBlast®: MarketBlast® is an open innovation platform designed to conduct and host global product innovation hunts for companies seeking outside product or brand expansion opportunities. Hunts are promoted and listed on the platform where suppliers and product innovators can search and submit directly to the company for deal consideration. For more information, visit www.marketblast.com or email [email protected]

