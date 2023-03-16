United Iranian Americans Hosts Art Gala, Spotlighting Human Rights Issues In Iran To Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Iranian Americans (UIA) will host To Iran with Love , at Casa Madera in West Hollywood. The Gala will bring the important movement for human rights taking place in Iran to the greater entertainment community via a curated program of presentations and performances from celebrated Iranian Americans in Hollywood.

Proceeds from the Gala will benefit the collection of artists whose work will also be auctioned, as well as support UIA in their efforts to spread awareness, and authentic engagement in the non-Iranian entertainment community. UIA had a strong presence at previous industry events earlier this year, including Sundance Film Festival and The Grammy Awards, but the Gala will be their debut event hosted in Hollywood. United Talent Agency (UTA), Wasserman, and Gold House have all expressed their support, ahead of the event.

Since September, the "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement has brought the collective effort of decades of activists in Iran to a global stage, sparked by the death of Jina Mahsa Amini. Mahsa's death was a powderkeg moment for Iranian people, with women, Gen Z girls, and LGBTQ+ activists at the forefront of the movement, demanding freedom and gender equality. The mission of United Iranian Americans is to uplift those crucial voices.

What: Gala featuring an art exhibit & auction, canapés & drinks, bazaar, and program of short film

screenings, presentations, stage readings, and musical performances by prominent Iranian

American artists, activists and entertainers.



When: March 18th, 11am - 2pm



Where: Casa Madera

8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood



Who: UTA, Wasserman, Gold House, allied supporters

Yasmine Aker (Good Trouble), actor, co-curator of program

Mona Shahab (Better Half), writer-director, co-curator of program

ALANGOO Fine Art, curator of art exhibit and auction

Arian Moayed (Inventing Anna) actor, open to press statements

Maz Jobrani, comedian, open to press statements

Sepi Shyne, Mayor of West Hollywood, confirmed guest

Sharona Nazarian, Beverly Hills Councilwoman, confirmed guest

About United Iranian Americans

United Iranian Americans (UIA) is an LA based, grassroots, 501(c)(3) nonprofit, founded by Shiva Shprits. UIA hosts uplifting educational events, and creates content and partnerships with artists, brands, and organizations.

Images, program and confirmed list of celebrities and influencers available upon request.

Media Contact:

E: [email protected]

P: (310) 882-1419 or (714) 718-0568

SOURCE United Iranian Americans