United Is First Airline to Purchase Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for O'Hare International Airport

Governor Pritzker joins United leaders to highlight the role that Illinois SAF tax credits played in paving the way for SAF at O'Hare in 2024; first supply to arrive in August

United will receive up to 1 million gallons of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ through end of 2024

United led U.S. airlines in annual SAF volumes used in 2023; O'Hare is fifth airport where United has purchased SAF for operational use – among the most locations of any U.S. airline

CHICAGO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United today became the first airline to purchase sustainable aviation fuel1 (SAF) for use at O'Hare International Airport (ORD) and Governor JB Pritzker joined the airline's leadership at ORD to highlight the role that Illinois' SAF tax credits played in bringing sustainable aviation fuel to one of the largest airports in the U.S.

SAF producer Neste will provide up to 1 million gallons of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™2 to United at ORD in 2024 with the first supply arriving in August.3

United was the first airline to create a goal of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emission by 2050, without relying on voluntary carbon offsets, and remains a U.S. industry leader in the purchase and use of SAF. The airline purchased more sustainable fuel than any U.S. airline in 2023 and the agreement with Neste makes O'Hare the fifth airport where United has purchased SAF for operational use – among the most locations of any U.S. airline.

"Since day one as Governor, I've committed to making Illinois a national leader in sustainability and clean energy, which is why I was proud to support a nation-leading SAF tax credit last year," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Illinois's position as a hub of innovation with some of the most connected airports in the country perfectly aligns with the work of companies like United to build a more sustainable future for travel and reach our shared goal of zero emissions."

SAF is an alternative to conventional jet fuel that can reduce GHG emissions by up to 85% on a lifecycle basis – from production to end use - because it is made from renewable materials rather than drilled fossil oil. SAF is among aviation's best, most scalable options to push the industry towards net zero emissions in part because it can be used right now with existing infrastructure - no changes to fuel systems or aircraft engines required.

"This is what happens when innovation, leadership and policy come together," said United President Brett Hart, who was at ORD today with the Governor. "While the market for SAF is still in its infancy, there is a huge opportunity today for airlines and policymakers to work together to support its continued growth – SAF at O'Hare was made possible thanks to Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Legislature passing tax incentives."

United has now purchased SAF for airports in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, London, and Amsterdam.

"I'm pleased to see United Airlines making this significant move forward by using sustainable aviation fuel daily in flights from O'Hare," U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said. "One of the most important things we can do to make American aviation more sustainable is increase the supply of SAF. At the federal level, I've been pushing for the increased use of SAF, and I'm going to keep pushing to increase the supply of American-grown, American-made SAF, a true win-win solution that supports domestic farmers and blenders while reducing our nation's carbon footprint."

United SAF Policy Leadership

United is a chief advocate for legislation to grow the SAF market, and helped push for the successful adoption of a federal SAF Blender's Tax Credit, DOT grants to promote SAF usage, and incentives for hydrogen production and carbon capture. At the state level, the airline has helped secure the passage of SAF tax credits in Illinois, Colorado, California and Washington that encourage the purchase of SAF for local airports.

To further develop and deploy SAF in the U.S. and advocate for policies that will help U.S. fuel producers lead this growing industry, United helped found the SAF Coalition, a consortium that includes more than 40 airlines and aircraft operators, agricultural enterprises, aircraft and aircraft equipment manufacturers, airports, technology developers, labor unions and biofuel producers.

United Leadership & Coalition Building

United's roadmap to achieve its emission goals includes driving operational efficiencies, adding hundreds of new, fuel-efficient planes, using SAF, and investing in other low carbon onboard products and alternate propulsion technologies.

Importantly though, the airline recognizes that no one carrier or industry can solve climate change alone and that's why United has also rallied the business community to scale more sustainable aviation fuel.

SAF purchased for United's flights is paid for in part through the company's Eco-Skies Alliance SM , where participating companies work together to share the "green premium," or the cost associated with purchasing lower emission fuels. Since 2021, the alliance has collectively contributed toward the purchase of more than 10.5 million gallons of SAF. ESA companies include: Autodesk , Bank of America, BCG , DB Schenker , Envirotainer , First Eagle Investments, Marken , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Salesforce, Meta, ZS , SEKO , Sidley Austin LLP , Yusen Logistics





, where participating companies work together to share the "green premium," or the cost associated with purchasing lower emission fuels. Since 2021, the alliance has collectively contributed toward the purchase of more than 10.5 million gallons of SAF. Launched in 2023, the UAV Sustainable Flight FundSM is a first-of-its-kind investment vehicle designed to leverage support from cross-industry businesses in order to support start-ups focused on decarbonizing air travel. The fund is comprised of more than $200 million in investment commitments from United and 21 corporate partners.

1SAF must be blended with conventional jet fuel in accordance with current regulatory requirements to be used as fuel for an aircraft.

2When used in neat form (i.e. unblended) and calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology, using Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% over the fuel's life cycle, compared to using conventional jet fuel.

3United requires its SAF to be certified by an independent, third-party certification system, like the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) or Roundtable for Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB), as compliant with certain sustainability criteria.

