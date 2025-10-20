UNITED KENNEL CLUB AND RAINWALK ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO ENHANCE PET HEALTH

Partnership delivers modern pet insurance solutions to UKC's breeder and owner community.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Kennel Club (UKC), one of the world's oldest and most respected sporting dog registries, has partnered with Rainwalk – a leading provider of modern pet insurance – to enhance the care and security available to UKC dog owners and breeders.

Through this collaboration, UKC breeders and owners will gain access to comprehensive accident and illness insurance, offering greater peace of mind and supporting responsible dog ownership.

United Kennel Club and Rainwalk create strategic partnership to enhance dog health.

Rainwalk offers broad coverage for accidents and illnesses, ensuring that dogs receive the best possible care. Policies feature fast claims processing, transparent terms, and no restrictions on veterinarians or providers. Eligible policies also include free virtual vet visits and routine vaccination reimbursement up to $100.

"This partnership is an exciting development for UKC breeders and owners," said Sara Prudden, Vice President of United Kennel Club. "Rainwalk policies provide broad coverage for accidents and illnesses. This offers added peace of mind in any applicable medical situation. We are proud to partner with them into the future."

Joshua Snead, Rainwalk's CEO, said, "Rainwalk's mission is to make pet insurance simple, transparent, and dependable, so owners can focus on what truly matters — their pets' health and happiness."

Rainwalk is dedicated to making high-quality veterinary care accessible for every pet owner, with transparent policies and hassle-free reimbursements.

Founded in 1898, the United Kennel Club celebrates the unique bond between dogs and people, offering resources and family-friendly events to support responsible dog ownership.

SOURCE United Kennel Club