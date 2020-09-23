United Kingdom $11.25 Billion Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics to 2024 with Covid-19 Update

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gift card market in the UK has witnessed steady growth in recent years. However, over the next 4 quarters, growth is expected to remain subdued due to Covid-19 outbreak's socio-economic impact.



Adoption of digital gift card has already witnessed strong growth in Q2 2020. Interestingly, percentage of consumers who now prefer gift card (vs those buying because of convenience) has gone up as well. According to the Global Gift Card Q2 2020 Survey, open loop gift card segment is further expected to gain market share in 2020 and over the forecast period. Self-use segment is also expected to gain share, driving adoption of digital gift card (e-gift card).



In value terms, the gift card market in the United Kingdom has recorded a CAGR of 12.8% during 2015-2019.The gift card industry in the United Kingdom will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 10.0% during 2020-2024. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 8,034.2 million in 2019 to reach US$ 11,285.8 million by 2024.



Companies are capitalizing on the gift card popularity by bringing in innovative options. For instance, Mastercard introduced Europe's first fully digital gift card in December 2019 , in association with Appreciate Group and CleverCards. This mobile-enabled and fully digital card helps reduce the postage fees, distribution, and production costs by enabling the consumers to send their e-gift cards instantly using email or text apps.



Corporate spending is another factor that is contributing to the growth of the gift card market. As companies are making use of physical and digital gift cards to offer rewards and incentives to their employees, business-to-business gift card sales have increased. The businesses also benefit from using the e-gift card options as they get bulk percentage discounts and eliminate the need of asking bank account details.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in United Kingdom. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.



Tesco Plc

Associated British Foods Plc

Next Plc

J Sainsbury Plc

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

TJX Cos Inc, The

Wm Morrison Supermakets Plc

Amazon.com Inc

Matalan Ltd

New Look Group Plc

Arcadia Group Ltd

John Lewis Partnership Plc

Marks & Spencer Plc

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Co-operative Group Ltd, The

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Home Retail Group

C&J Clark International Ltd

Edinburgh Woollen Mill

