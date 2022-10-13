United Kingdom Biopesticides Markets Report 2022-2027 - Advancements in Agricultural Practices and Emerging Innovative Techniques to Bolster Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Biopesticides Market By Source, By Type, By Formulation, By Mode of Application, By Crop Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom biopesticides market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the rising concerns among farmers and cultivators for crop protection. Besides, rising demand for crop protecting chemicals and a surge in demand for high yielding crops are expected to propel the growth of the United Kingdom biopesticides market during the forecast period.

Moreover, advancements in agricultural practices and emerging innovative techniques to grow crops are anticipated to boost the market growth. The country's rising population and increasing food security are also substantiating the growth of the United Kingdom biopesticides market in the next five years.



Biopesticides are the organic counterpart to chemical pesticides. When applied to crops and plants, these organic solutions do not degrade soil quality. These compound materials are made from natural resources such as animals, plants, microbes, and minerals. They are non-toxic, environmentally friendly, and essential to sustainable farming. Canola oil and baking soda are inexpensive and widely used as biopesticides in home gardens.



Rising demand for higher-yielding crops and crop protection against pests and other crop-destroying factors will drive the expansion of the UK biopesticides industry over the next five years. The country's increased population and continual demand for food security for the population aid the need for improved crop yields.

Although an increasing number of crops consuming insects and pests lowers field production, resulting in reduced crop yields, the United Kingdom biopesticides market is expected to rise over the next five years.



The microbials segment is expected to hold the largest share in the United Kingdom biopesticides market, owing to the growing demand for organic farming practices in the country.



Major players operating in the United Kingdom biopesticides market are Syngenta UK Limited, BASF UK Limited, Certis UK, Bayer UK Limited, Novozymes UK Ltd., FMC Agro UK, UPL Europe Limited, among others.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United Kingdom Biopesticides market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of United Kingdom Biopesticides market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the United Kingdom Biopesticides market based on source, type, formulation, mode of application, crop type, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the United Kingdom Biopesticides market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United Kingdom Biopesticides market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United Kingdom Biopesticides market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the United Kingdom Biopesticides market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United Kingdom Biopesticides market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom biopesticides market.

Syngenta UK Limited

BASF UK Limited

Certis UK

Bayer UK Limited

Novozymes UK Ltd.

FMC Agro UK

UPL Europe Limited

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

United Kingdom Biopesticides Market, By Source:

Microbials

Biochemicals

Beneficial Insecticides

United Kingdom Biopesticides Market, By Type:

Bioinsecticides

Biofungicides

Bionematicides

Bioherbicides

Others

United Kingdom Biopesticides Market, By Formulation:

Liquid

Dry

United Kingdom Biopesticides Market, By Mode of Application:

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Foliar Spray

Others

United Kingdom Biopesticides Market, By Crop Type:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

United Kingdom Biopesticides Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire & Humberside

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x8rlzs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets