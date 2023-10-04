United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2023-2028 Featuring Klarna, Clearpay, Laybuy, Payl8r, Openpay, paypal, Zilch, IKEA, & AppToPay Among Others

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL payments in the United Kingdom are expected to grow by 17.8% on an annual basis to reach US$33.8 billion in 2023.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in United Kingdom remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 10.9% during 2023-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the United Kingdom will increase from US$28.7 billion in 2022 to reach US$56.8 billion by 2028.

The BNPL payment industry in United Kingdom has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration.

With the surging cost of living in the United Kingdom, more shoppers are turning to buy now pay later schemes to manage their cash flow. According to the publisher,, over 36% of consumers have used BNPL more than once because of rising inflation and cost of living. Millennials and Gen Z consumers are the ones using the payment method more frequently.

The most popular category where consumers are using the payment method includes consumer electronics products, such as smartphones, TVs, and computers. This is followed by clothing, home improvement, and health and wellness products, among others. The growing usage of BNPL schemes, due to the cost of living, is also driving consumer debt in the United Kingdom.

BNPL firms are offering value-added services to their consumers to build brand loyalty in the United Kingdom

The competition in the BNPL space has increased significantly over the last two years. To gain a competitive advantage and build brand loyalty, BNPL providers are moving beyond flexible payment schemes.

In November 2022, Klarna, one of the leading players in the United Kingdom BNPL industry, announced the launch of a search and compare tool within its app for consumers in the United Kingdom. The add-on feature will allow consumers to look out for the best deals when shopping online. The launch of the feature builds upon the acquisition of PriceRunner, a comparison-shopping service, which Klarna acquired in April 2022.

Over the last 12 months, Klarna has swiftly moved beyond flexible payment schemes to offer more and more features to its customers. The launch of the search and compare tool is part of the firm's super app strategy through which Klarna aims to offer everything online experience to consumers within its app.

Firms are raising a funding round to support product development and onboard more merchants in the United Kingdom

Even though the BNPL sector has been under stringent regulatory scrutiny, the business model has continued to gain rapid momentum among both merchants and consumers. As a result of this growing demand, venture capital firms are also betting on players with strong fundamentals in the United Kingdom market.

In October 2022, Tymit, the United Kingdom-based BNPL firm, announced that the firm had raised US$26.7 million or £23 million in a Series A funding round, which was led by Frasers Group.

The firm is planning to use the freshly infused capital to further support its white-label BNPL product development and for onboarding more merchants in the country.

The consumer installment credit market has become increasingly competitive in the United Kingdom over the last few years. White-label solutions that enable merchants to offer their own BNPL service under their brand are expected to gain increasing traction from the short to medium-term perspective. Consequently, the publisher expects more venture capital and private equity firms to invest their dollars in firms like Tymit over the next three to four years.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunity by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in United Kingdom. KPIs in both value and volume term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Reasons to buy

  • Get a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics for Buy Now Pay Later: Identify market opportunities, major trends, and forecasting (2019-2028). Understand market trends through crucial KPIs like Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value per Transaction, to stay ahead of the curve.
  • Insights by end-use sectors: Evaluate new opportunities across multiple end-use sectors, and obtain market dynamics by end-use sectors in order to swiftly catch up with the latest and upcoming developments in BNPL markets.
  • Market-specific strategies: Identify growth segments focused on specific opportunities, and analysing market-specific risks and important trends in the BNPL sector with our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and innovative insights.
  • Gain knowledge of consumer attitudes and actions: This report identifies and interprets important Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, such as spend by age, gender, and income level, using data from a proprietary survey.
  • Develop proactive and lucrative business strategies through market intelligence and forward-looking analysis of BNPL market spend and major opportunities in United Kingdom.

Scope

United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

  • Klarna
  • Clearpay
  • Laybuy
  • Payl8r
  • Openpay
  • paypal
  • Zilch
  • Playter Pay
  • Zip
  • Divido
  • Perkbox
  • ezyVet
  • IKEA
  • AppToPay

United Kingdom BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2019-2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenues
  • Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2019-2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base
  • Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

United Kingdom BNPL by Purpose, 2019-2028

  • Convenience - Short Term Loans
  • Credit - Long Term Loans

United Kingdom BNPL by Business Model, 2019-2028

  • Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)
  • Three-Party BNPL Offering

United Kingdom BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2019-2028

  • Open Loop System
  • Closed Loop System

United Kingdom BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2019-2028

  • Standalone
  • Banks & Payment Service Providers
  • Marketplaces

United Kingdom BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2019-2028

  • Online Channel
  • POS Channel

United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later in Travel/Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later in Groceries: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Sales Uplift by Product Category
  • Share by Age Group
  • Share by Income
  • Share by Gender
  • Adoption Rationale

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11tbvo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Asia Pacific Buy Now Pay Later Business Databook 2023: BNPL Gross Merchandise Value will Increase from $164.5 Billion in 2022 to Reach $374.3 Billion by 2028

Asia Pacific Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Report 2023-2027: Firms are Forging Strategic Alliances to Provide Members with an Integrated Loyalty Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.