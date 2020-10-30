United Kingdom CBD Market 2020: Analysis of Top Brands & Pricing

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CBD Top Brands & Pricing Report: Other Cannabinoids Enter the UK Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There has been a significant number of products that have been introduced in the CBD market during this third quarter of 2020, with oils and topicals continuing to take the lead. The UK market has also witnessed much activity in terms of the addition and discontinuation of products, suggesting that brands are working hard to keep up with the pace of the market and adapt their offering. This report provides a comprehensive view of the current market, covering brands, pricing and products.

If you have an interest in the UK market, specifically how things have changed in the current quarter, then this is the report for you. You will gain invaluable data and analysis of the market in relation to the change in how brands are engaging with product categories, which products are being added or discontinued, products and price reductions and information relating to new cannabinoids that some brands have introduced. This will allow you to benchmark your product against key competitors.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Brands and Categories

Chart: Most prevalent brands

Chart: Number of product categories carried

Chart: Product offering: number of brands

Chart: Product offering over time: number of brands

Chart: Product offering: number of SKUs

Chart: Product offering over time: number of SKUs

Chart: Number of SKUs added and removed

4 Product Analysis

Chart: Number product analysis

Chart: New product pricing analysis

Chart: Discontinued product analysis

5 Pricing Analysis

Chart: Price reductions

Chart: Pricing analysis: RRPs

Chart: Pricing analysis: product price per mg of CBD

Chart: Pricing analysis: most common formats

Chart: Price per mg by product category over time

Chart: Price per mg variation

6 Additional Cannabinoid Analysis

Companies Mentioned



Ambience CBD

Cibdol

Endoca

George Botanicals

Hemplucid

Love CBD

Pharma Hemp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/86de04

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

