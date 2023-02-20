United Kingdom Commercial Boiler Market Report 2023-2027 - High Demand from Healthcare Sector to Play a Pivotal Role in Future Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Commercial Boiler Market By Fuel Type (Natural Gas, Oil, Coal, and Others), By Technology (Condensing and Non-Condensing), By Capacity, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom commercial boiler market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

High demand from various commercial buildings such as offices, healthcare institutions, retail, lodgings, and educational institutions and growing adoption of clean heating solutions are the primary factors driving the United Kingdom commercial boiler market.

Also, the growing investments in the development of green buildings and supportive government policies promoting the development of the gas network in the country are expected to accelerate the United Kingdom commercial boiler market growth for the next five years.



Increased Demand for Clean Heating Solutions Fuels the Market Growth



Supportive government policies promoting clean energy in the country and the implementation of strict emission regulations preventing the release of greenhouse emissions into the environment are bolstering the demand for clean and energy-efficient heating solutions.

Buildings are significant contributors of greenhouse gases to the environment, and the government has released regulations and mandates to improve building efficiency and transform buildings into green buildings. Generally, natural gas is used in commercial boilers, which produces lower greenhouse emissions, thereby improving the system's overall efficiency.

The need to replace the existing systems with advanced versions of the commercial systems in buildings is expected to proliferate the demand in the United Kingdom commercial boiler market in the next five years.



To comply with the strict emission norms, United Kingdom commercial boiler market players are introducing novel systems by improving the design and control of the system.

Buildings install multiple commercial boilers to improve reliability and ensure a continuous hot water supply in the buildings. The rise in the construction of commercial and residential buildings and the launch of energy-efficient systems in the market are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the United Kingdom market in the next five years.



High Demand from Healthcare Sector Fuels the Market Growth



A rise in the fund allocation by leading authorities and market players in the healthcare sector is projected to drive commercial boiler installation in hospital premises. Healthcare facilities require large amounts of hot water for different purposes, including equipment sterilization, space heating, autoclaves, humidification, heating, and others, to provide quality healthcare services to patients.

According to the United Kingdom government estimate, the healthcare expenditure in 2020 was USD 329.90 billion nominal terms increase of 20% on healthcare spending in 2019. The healthcare facilities are investing in the modernization of the existing infrastructure and actively installing advanced commercial boilers to improve the services offered to patients.

With the growth of the healthcare sector, the United Kingdom commercial boiler market is expected to witness massive growth in the next five years.



Introduction of Connected Commercial Boilers Supports High Market Growth



Commercial boiler manufacturers continuously invest in research and development activities to manufacture advanced commercial boilers.

The launch of connected commercial boilers is expected to garner significant customer attraction as they offer enhanced control to the consumer, and they are Wi-Fi enabled, which makes it possible to operate them from anywhere. Companies provide free repair & maintenance services and offer free quotes through video appointments to attract customers and stay ahead in the market.



Report Scope:



United Kingdom Commercial Boiler Market, By Fuel Type:

Natural Gas

Oil

Coal

Others

United Kingdom Commercial Boiler Market, By Technology:

Condensing

Non-Condensing

United Kingdom Commercial Boiler Market, By Capacity:

Less than 10 MMBtu/hr

10-50 MMBtu/hr

Others

United Kingdom Commercial Boiler Market, By End User:

Offices

Hospitals

Educational Institutions

Lodging

Others

United Kingdom Commercial Boiler Market, By Region:

London

Southeast

East Anglia

Scotland

Southwest

East Midlands

Yorkshire & Humberside

Rest of the United Kingdom

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United Kingdom commercial boiler market.

A.O. Smith Corporation

Bosch Thermotechnology

Cochran Limited

Cleaver-Brooks

Fulton Boiler Company

Parker Boiler

Slant/Fin Corporation

Superior Boiler Works, Inc.

Vaillant Group

Weil- McLain Solvay S.A .

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/szkbql-kingdom?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets