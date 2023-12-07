United Kingdom Construction Market Trend Analysis and Forecast 2023-2027 - Average Construction Material Price Index Rose by 5.3% YoY in H1 2023

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Dec, 2023, 18:00 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom (UK) Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in the UK is forecast to shrink by 1.2% in real terms in 2023 and 0.7% in 2024, owing to subdued investor and consumer confidence amid falling construction orders, rising interest rates, elevated construction material prices, falling construction employment, and slowing housing market. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the average construction material price index rose by 5.3% year-on-year (YoY) in H1 2023, owing to the rising cost of new housing (6.4%), other new works (5.1%), and repair and maintenance (3.9%). The current headwinds are also leading to an increase in the number of insolvencies in the UK's construction industry.

The UK's construction industry is expected to regain growth momentum from 2025, supported by investments in transport, renewable energy, housing, industrial and telecommunications infrastructure projects. The government aims to generate 95% of the country's electricity from low-carbon sources by 2030, and fully decarbonising the grid by 2035. It also aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 100%, compared to 1990 levels, by 2050. In early September 2023, the UK government awarded a funding of GBP227 million ($280.4 million) to support 95 clean energy projects, such as tidal, solar, and onshore wind.

The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the UK's construction industry, including:

  • The UK's construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity
  • Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the UK's construction industry
  • Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in the UK. It provides:

  • Historical (2018-2022) and forecast (2023-2027) valuations of the construction industry in the UK, featuring details of key growth drivers.
  • Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector
  • Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.
  • Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fbpy49

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Financial Services Sector Primed for Revitalization with Generative AI Innovations

Financial Services Sector Primed for Revitalization with Generative AI Innovations

The "Code to Capital - Generative AI Meets Financial Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The financial services...
FinTech Innovation Skyrockets: How Startups are Reshaping Banking and Payments

FinTech Innovation Skyrockets: How Startups are Reshaping Banking and Payments

The "Branches to Bots - How Startups Reimagine FinTech" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The journey of FinTech,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.