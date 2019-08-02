United Kingdom Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Data Center Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2018 - 2024.

The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in the UK and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019 - 2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center construction market.

Equinix, NTT (e-shelter), Interxion, STT GDC (Virtus), and CyrusOne are the prominent investors/vendors in the UK data center market.

The increasing popularity of big data and IoT technology will increase investments in the UK data center market. The rise in cloud-based services and the implementation of the Data Protection Act (2018) that complements General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union are likely to drive cloud service providers to store their personal data within the country. Increased investments in smart cities initiatives across Bristol, London, and Birmingham are likely to increase market growth.

Also, the growth in artificial intelligence and IoT will increase the demand for edge computing and edge data center deployment in the country. Stringent government regulations have prompted data centers operators in the UK to reduce carbon footprint and purchase renewable source of energy to power their data centers.

Increasing smartphone users, improvements in network connectivity, the rising adoption of new technologies, and the growing demand for data center services from consumers and business end-users are driving the investment in the UK data center market. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the UK data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The IT infrastructure segment was the major revenue contributor to the UK data center market in 2018.

The investment in data center support infrastructure and construction services in the UK is to reach around1.4 billion in 2024.

The server infrastructure spending contributed around 40% of the overall UK data center market.

VRLA battery-based UPS systems dominated the market with an adoption rate of more than 80% in 2018.

The investment in renewable energy sources is likely to increase with Telehouse and Iron Mountain contributing to the growth in 2018.

Companies Mentioned



Atos

Arista

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell

HPE

Huawei

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

2bm

ARC:MC

Arup

Bougues Construction

Hurley Palmer Flatt Group

Infiniti Data Centre

ISG

Mentnor Construction

Natta

Red-Engineering

Sanska

Structure Tone

ABB

Caterpillar

Climaveneta

Cummins

Eaton

Euro Diesel

KOHLER (SDMO)

Legrand

MTU On Site Energy

Riello UPS

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Socomec

Stulz

Vertiv

Colt DCS

CyrusOne

Equinix

Interxion

Iomart

IP House ,Kao Data Centre

Next Generation Data (NGD)

NTT Communication

Serverhouse

STT GDC

TeleData UK

Telehouse

Zayo

