United Kingdom Data Center Market Investment Report 2021-2026: Focus on 186 Existing Facilities & 11 Upcoming Facilities

The UK data center to grow at a CAGR of 1.86% during 2021-2026

Greenfield construction dominates the UK data center market with hyperscale investments by local and global operators. Intelligent security systems such as high-definition cameras, security badge control systems, and biometric access are gaining traction in facilities across the country.

SliverEdge DC opened its facility in Swindon in 2021, adding 37,000 square feet of data center space. It also has plans to expand to other locations in the country in the coming years. Increasing investments in AI, IoT, and 5G applications will continue to grow server revenue in the country.

All-flash storage providers such as DELL, HPE, IBM, NetApp, and Lenovo have a strong market share in the UK.

UK DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

In terms of power capacity, UK witnessed the construction of more than 15 data center projects in 2020, adding a cumulative power capacity of over 160 MW.

In 2020, London was a key investment destination in the UK data center market. Manchester , Slough , and Birmingham are expected to witness increased investments in coming years.

was a key investment destination in the UK data center market. , , and are expected to witness increased investments in coming years. SliverEdge DC was a new entrant in the market in 2020. CloudHQ and Pure Data Centres are some other data center operators planning to develop hyperscale campuses in the UK.

Many smart city initiatives are going on in the UK, such as Manchester's Triangulum project, Future City Glasgow, Bristol Is Open, Smarter London Together, and more, which in turn, is fueling the growth of the data center market in the UK.

Triangulum project, Future City Glasgow, Bristol Is Open, Smarter London Together, and more, which in turn, is fueling the growth of the data center market in the UK. Diesel generators are widely adopted among data center operators in the UK market.

Increasing awareness of end-to-end power monitoring in facilities leads to the adoption of metered/switched PDUs among UK data center facilities.

Most of the facility operators in the UK adopt free cooling solutions, and the country supports over 7,000 hours of free cooling per year.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue.

An assessment of the UK data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

Datacenter investments in terms of white floor area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across county in the UK, along with Scotland and Wales

and A detailed study of the existing UK data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the UK data center market size during the forecast period

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in the UK

Facilities Covered (Existing): 186

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 11

Coverage: 30 County

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Datacenter colocation market in the UK

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Classification of the UK data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with market sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and prospects for the data center market

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

UK DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, KOHLER-SDMO, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Rolls-Royce Power Systems are some of the support infrastructure providers in the UK data center market.

In terms of investors, Vantage Data Centers has announced to build new data center near Cardiff data center facility that will be adding over 50 MW of IT load. Echelon Data Centres LCY 10 data center facility will add around 17 MW of power capacity and is expected to be online by Q1 2022.

Echelon Data Centres will start the construction of LCY 20 data center facility in Q2 2021 that will add around 19 MW of IT load.



IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Arup

2bm

ARC:MC

Atkins

blu-3

Bouygues Construction

Future-tech

Hurley Palmer Flatt (HDR)

(HDR) Infiniti

ISG

JCA Engineering

Kirby Group Engineering

KMG Partnership

Metnor Construction

Mercury Engineering

MiCim

NWA

Oakmont Construction

RED

Structure Tone

Sudlows

TTSP

Waldeck

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Piller Power Systems

Riello UPS

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Vertiv

Investors

Ark Data Centres

China Mobile International (CMI)

Colt Data Centre Services

CyrusOne

Datum Datacentres

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centres

Equinix

Iron Mountain

IONOS

Netwise Hosting

NTT Global Data Centers

Proximity Data Centres

VIRTUS Data Centres

Teledata UK

Telehouse

Vantage Data Centers

REPORT COVERAGE



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

London

Manchester

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

UK DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

London

Manchester

Other Cities

