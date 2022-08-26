United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2022: Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) Model is Projected to Drive the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Vehicle Type, By Type, By Charging Mode, By Installed Location, By Connector Type, By Type of Charging, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the high demand for electric vehicles due to rising concerns related to vehicular pollution and enhanced environmental awareness.

A surge in demand for efficient charging has led to an increased focus on expanding charging facilities in the country. Hence, private players and government bodies are investing huge sums of money for improving electric vehicle infrastructure, contributing to market growth.

In 2021, the sales of electric vehicles increased by 76.3% and currently, 450,000 electric cars are running across the country due to greater affordability and enhanced efficiency of vehicles. Rising government and private sector initiatives to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles are also expected to propel market growth.

Moreover, the development of technologies such as portable charging stations, smart charging with load management, automated payment technology, etc., is anticipated to create more growth opportunities for the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in the coming years.

The emergence of self-driving vehicles and the growing popularity of the mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) model is also projected to drive the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in the coming years.

The passenger car segment is anticipated to register the highest growth in the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market owing to a shift in the consumers preference to purchase electric vehicles due to their cost-effectiveness, low maintenance, and environment-friendly nature.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market based on vehicle type, type, charging mode, installed location, connector type, type of charging, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market

To identify drivers and challenges for the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

Chargemaster Limited (BP Pulse)

SWARCO UK (ChargePlace Scotland)

ChargeYourCar Ltd

Fastned

Geniepoint

Gridserve

Tesla Inc.

Pod Point

ABB Ltd.

Instavolt

Key Target Audience:

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure service providers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to electric vehicle charging infrastructure

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Vehicle Type:

Two- Wheeler

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Type:

AC

DC

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Charging Mode:

Plug-in

Wireless

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Installed Location:

Commercial

Residential

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Connector Type:

Type 1

Type 2

UK 3-Pin

CHAdeMO

CCS

Others

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Type of Charging:

Slow

Fast

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire & Humberside

