United Kingdom Gambling Market Report 2018-2022

The gambling market in the UK to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% during the period 2018-2022.

Gambling Market in the UK 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of the online gambling market. With the online gambling segment accounting for over 35% of the gambling market in 2017, the demand for online gambling is likely to surge in the UK over the forecast period.

One trend in the market is implementation of artificial intelligence in gambling. With the emerging consumer trends and innovative technologies, vendors in the gambling market are focusing on implementing artificial intelligence (AI) in online gambling and casino gameplay. AI can replicate conventional gameplay in the virtual realm, creating an immersive and authentic gambling experience.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is challenges of problem gamblers. One of the biggest challenges for the global gambling market in the UK is the presence of problem gamblers. These gamblers are influenced by compulsive gambling and have the urge to gamble continuously despite harmful negative consequences.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Betting - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Lottery - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Casino - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: BUYING CRITERIA

Buying criteria for gambling

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM

Segmentation by platform

Comparison by end-user

Offline - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Online - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by platform

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in gambling

Introduction of Bitcoin gambling

Rise in popularity of virtual reality (VR) gambling

Introduction of live gambling by vendors

Increase in number of women gamblers in the UK market

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

888 Holdings

Camelot Group

GVC Holdings

Paddy Power Betfair

William Hill

PART 16: APPENDIX



