United Kingdom Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2022-2026 - Rising Preference for Digital Gift Cards Leads to More New Product Launches

According to the Q4 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 10.3% on annual basis to reach US$9479.9 million in 2022.

Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in the United Kingdom remains strong. The gift card industry in the United Kingdom is expected to grow steadily in H1 2022 and record a strong growth in H2 2022.

The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.7% during 2022-2026. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$8594.6 million in 2021 to reach US$13241.5 million by 2026.



Rising preference for digital gift cards in the United Kingdom leads to more new product launches

Over the last four to eight quarters, the demand for gift card solutions among consumers in the United Kingdom has surged significantly. This has led to innovative digital gift card launches by online marketplaces in the country.

In November 2021 , Airbnb, the online marketplace for vacation rentals, announced the launch of its digital gift card in the United Kingdom . The launch of the digital gift card solution is a strategic one for two main reasons. First, making it easier for customers to gift friends and families, and loved ones their dream holiday during the 2021 holiday season.

The publisher expects the demand for gift cards to remain strong among consumers over the next four to eight quarters, which will subsequently drive the growth of the overall industry from the short to medium-term perspective in the United Kingdom.



Global gift card players are launching their services in the United Kingdom in the midst of growing consumer preference

The United Kingdom gift card market is one of the most lucrative markets for global gift card players to expand and grow their business. Moreover, the preference for gift cards among consumers has also surged over the last four to eight quarters and is expected to continue its upward momentum. All of these factors have contributed to the presence of global gift card players in the United Kingdom market.

In November 2021 , Australia -based digital gift card firm, Prezzee, announced that it has established its presence in the United Kingdom market. Notably, the firm is aggressively partnering with several retailers across industries to boost its presence in the United Kingdom . As of November 2021 , the firm has added more than 120 retailers to its network in the country.

Gift card retailers allow consumers to purchase gift cards using cryptocurrencies in the United Kingdom

In the midst of the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies among consumers in the country, gift card retailers are also innovating with their services by offering consumers a variety of different payment options, including cryptocurrencies.

In November 2021 , UK-based online gift card retailer, Giftchill, announced that the firm had added new payment options for consumers to purchase gift cards with cryptocurrencies. Notably, the firm is accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and USD Coin, among others, as a payment method for gift card purchases in the United Kingdom .

As more and more consumers invest in cryptocurrencies, the publisher expects the adoption of gift cards to rise subsequently in the United Kingdom, as it is one of the most efficient and affordable ways to spend cryptocurrencies.



Scope

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

Tesco Plc

Associated British Foods Plc

Next Plc

J Sainsbury Plc

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

TJX Cos Inc, The

Wm Morrison Supermakets Plc

Amazon.com Inc

Total Spend on Gifts in United Kingdom

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in United Kingdom

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in United Kingdom

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in United Kingdom

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in United Kingdom

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

1. Festivals & Special Celebration Days

2. Milestone Celebration

3. Self-Use

4. Other

1. Festivals & Special Celebration Days 2. Milestone Celebration 3. Self-Use 4. Other Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in United Kingdom

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in United Kingdom

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

1. Employee Incentive

2. Sales Incentive

3. Consumer Incentive

1. Employee Incentive 2. Sales Incentive 3. Consumer Incentive By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in United Kingdom

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in United Kingdom

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in United Kingdom

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

