United Kingdom Loyalty Programs Market Report 2022-2026: Burgeoning Loyalty and Rewards Program Industry is Attracting Global Players to Expand their Footprint and Market Share

DUBLIN, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Loyalty Programs Market in United Kingdom is expected to grow by 11.6% on annual basis to reach US$ 8263.9 million in 2022

In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in United Kingdom has recorded a CAGR of 12.2% during 2017-2021. The Loyalty Programs Market in United Kingdom will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 10.9% during 2022-2026. Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$ 7405.8 million in 2021 to reach US$ 12513.1 million by 2026.



The loyalty and rewards programs industry in the United Kingdom is one of the most diverse and sophisticated globally. The evolving loyalty program landscape in the country has resulted in significant changes in most of the big loyalty programs over the last three to four years. There has been an explosion in the launch of new loyalty and rewards program launches, and the number is expected to surge even further from the short to medium-term perspective amid the growing demand among consumers in the United Kingdom.



Consumers are becoming increasingly demanding in terms of what they want from brands and retailers across the country. Responding to the demands of consumers, several brands across different industry verticals are launching loyalty and rewards programs in the United Kingdom. From quick-service restaurants to financial institutions and retailers, brands are increasingly resorting to the use of customer loyalty programs to drive their growth and incremental revenues in the country.



Notably, the growing innovation from startups in the loyalty program space is also driving the growth of the industry. With the innovative startups looking to disrupt the sector through their products and services, firms are also raising funding rounds from global venture capital and private equity firms. The burgeoning loyalty and rewards program industry in the United Kingdom is also attracting global players to expand their footprint and market share in the country.

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Loyalty Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer



2 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators



3 United Kingdom Key Market Insight and Innovation

3.1 United Kingdom Consumer Behavior

3.2 United Kingdom Competitive Landscape and Growth Strategies

3.3 United Kingdom Regulation Trends



4 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains

4.1 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

4.2 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Loyalty Schemes, 2017-2026

4.3 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026



5 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type

5.1 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Share by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026

5.2 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Point-based Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

5.3 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Tiered Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

5.4 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Subscription Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

5.5 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Perks Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

5.6 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Coalition Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

5.7 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Hybrid Loyalty Program, 2017-2026



6 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

6.1 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Share by Channel, 2017-2026

6.2 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by In-Store, 2017-2026

6.3 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Online, 2017-2026

6.4 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Mobile, 2017-2026



7 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors

7.1 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Share by Key Sectors, 2017-2026

7.2 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value in Retail, 2017-2026

7.3 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value in Financial Services, 2017-2026

7.4 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value in Healthcare & Wellness, 2017-2026

7.5 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2017-2026

7.6 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2017-2026

7.7 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value in Telecoms, 2017-2026

7.8 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value in Media & Entertainment, 2017-2026

7.9 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value in Others, 2017-2026



8 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail

8.1 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Share by Retail Segments, 2017-2026

8.2 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Diversified Retailers, 2017-2026

8.3 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Department Stores, 2017-2026

8.4 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Specialty Stores, 2017-2026

8.5 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Clothing, Footwear & Accessories, 2017-2026

8.6 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Toy & Hobby Shops, 2017-2026

8.7 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Supermarket and Convenience Store, 2017-2026

8.8 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Home Merchandise, 2017-2026

8.9 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Other, 2017-2026



9 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility

9.1 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Share by Accessibility, 2017-2026

9.2 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Card Based Access, 2017-2026

9.3 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Digital Access, 2017-2026



10 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type

10.1 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Share by Consumer Type, 2017-2026

10.2 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by B2C Consumers, 2017-2026

10.3 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by B2B Consumers, 2017-2026



11 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms

11.1 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Share by Loyalty Platform, 2017-2026

11.2 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Software, 2017-2026

11.3 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Services, 2017-2026



12 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms

12.1 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Share by Software Platforms, 2017-2026

12.2 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Custom Built Platform, 2017-2026

12.3 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Value by Off the Shelf Platform, 2017-2026



13 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior

13.1 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Share by Age Group, 2021

13.2 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Share by Income Level, 2021

13.3 United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Share by Gender, 2021



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3u01ot

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets