United Kingdom Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Report 2023: Analysis, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities to 2027 - Launch of Technologically Advance Products Supports Market Growth

United Kingdom Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market is expected to register robust growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) represents an advanced medical imaging technique used to image the anatomy and physiological processes in the body of an individual. These images are formed by MRI scanners utilizing high-power magnets, radio waves, strong magnetic fields, and magnetic field gradients.

An increase in public awareness of early disease diagnosis is one of the primary factors for the magnetic resonance imaging systems market growth. An early disease diagnosis allows the individual to participate in their own legal, financial, and long-term care planning. Early diagnosis of orthopedic, cardiovascular, and other diseases enhances the probability of successful treatment.

Diffused-weighted MRI is widely employed in identifying stroke within 30 minutes of its beginning. The expansion of the medical devices sector increases the employment rate in the healthcare industry. This, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the MRI market during the forecast period.



A rise in Number of Diseases is Expected to Augment the Market Growth



The growing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the increasing adoption of diagnostic services is supporting the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the ability of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for early detection of several conditions including orthopedic and cardiovascular substantially improves the success rates of the treatment further favoring its adoption across the United Kingdom. The expanding elderly population, who are more prone to various medical issues, is driving up the adoption of MRI systems.

Also, the growing awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis and the advent of MRI-compatible pacemakers expand the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market's growth rate. Additionally, the expanding healthcare industry along with the initiatives undertaken by the government authorities to make quality healthcare facilities accessible are also expected to fuel market growth in the forthcoming years.



Launch of Technologically Advance Products Supports the Market Growth



With extensive investments in product development, numerous manufacturers are focusing on efforts to explore more applications of MRI systems that aid he market growth. With this, the enhanced healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies offers lucrative market opportunities for MRI system providers.

Product launches and approvals have emerged as a key growth strategy adopted by leading MRI system suppliers which accelerate the growth of the market. This growth strategy further assists manufacturers in the diagnostic imaging market to strengthen their product portfolios and gain market share through increased MRI system shipments.

Additionally, the magnetic resonance imaging market is a technologically-driven space, which witnesses the development of innovative MRI systems.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).

Philips Medical Systems UK Limited

GE Healthcare UK Limited

Siemens Healthcare Limited

Canon Medical Systems Limited

Hitachi Medical Systems UK Limited

Fujifilm Healthcare UK Limited

United Imaging Healthcare Company Limited

Report Scope:



United Kingdom Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market, By Field Strength:

High-Field MRI Systems (1.5t MRI Systems, 3t MRI Systems)

Low-To-Mid-Field MRI Systems (

Very-High-Field MRI Systems (4t and above))

United Kingdom Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market, By Type:

Fixed

Mobile

United Kingdom Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market, By Architecture:

Closed MRI Systems

Open MRI Systems

United Kingdom Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market, By Source:

Domestic

Import

United Kingdom Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market, By Application:

Brain and Neurological

Oncology

Spine and Musculoskeletal

Abdominal

Cardiac

Others

United Kingdom Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

United Kingdom Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market, By Region:

London

Southeast

East Anglia

Scotland

Southwest

East Midlands

Yorkshire & Humberside

Rest of the United Kingdom

