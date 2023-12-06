United Kingdom Off to University Consumer Retail Report 2023: Analysing Buying Dynamics, Channel Usage, Spending and Retailer Selection

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom (UK) Off to University - Analysing Buying Dynamics, Channel Usage, Spending and Retailer Selection" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Retail Off to University 2023 report forms part of the Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive overview of the retail occasion of students starting and returning back to university, analysing the market, the major players, the main trends and consumer attitudes.

Scope

  • Off to university shoppers are opting to shop in supermarkets for their off to uni items
  • Over two thirds of consumers stated that they buy the cheapest items they can for university as price is their main concern
  • The online channel has waned in usage among consumers for off to university shopping this year

Reasons to Buy

  • Use our in-depth consumer insight to learn which off to university categories are shopped the most by consumers and ensure that product offerings are catering to the needs and wants of customers.
  • Understand what drives consumers to use a retailer for their purchases, such as convenience, value for money and delivery options in order to maximise sales potential.
  • Use our in-depth analysis to understand which retailers are leading in certain off to university categories.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Consumer Attitudes
  • Who off to university items were bought for
  • Promotions and offers
  • Off to university spending
  • Off to university statements
  • Off to university statements about buying food
  • Off to university statements about cost-of-living crisis
  • OFF TO UNIVERSITY
  • Category summary
  • Retailer selection
  • Channel usage
  • Device usage
  • Store type
  • Fulfilment
  • Buying dynamics
  • Purchase timing

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • IKEA
  • Amazon
  • Tesco
  • B&M
  • Dunelm
  • ASDA
  • Argos
  • Primark
  • H&M
  • Poundland
  • IKEA
  • Wilko
  • Lidl
  • TK Maxx
  • JD Sports
  • Zara
  • Next
  • Sports Direct
  • Boohoo
  • New Look
  • Boots
  • Superdrug
  • Holland & Barrett
  • Sainsbury's
  • Savers
  • The Range
  • B&Q
  • Home Bargains
  • WH Smith
  • The Works
  • Sainsbury's
  • Ryman
  • Currys
  • Apple
  • Marks Electricals
  • GAME
  • Waterstones
  • Local independent retailer
  • HMV
  • Marks & Spencer
  • JD Williams

