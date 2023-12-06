United Kingdom Off to University Consumer Retail Report 2023: Analysing Buying Dynamics, Channel Usage, Spending and Retailer Selection

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom (UK) Off to University - Analysing Buying Dynamics, Channel Usage, Spending and Retailer Selection" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Retail Off to University 2023 report forms part of the Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive overview of the retail occasion of students starting and returning back to university, analysing the market, the major players, the main trends and consumer attitudes.



Scope

Off to university shoppers are opting to shop in supermarkets for their off to uni items

Over two thirds of consumers stated that they buy the cheapest items they can for university as price is their main concern

The online channel has waned in usage among consumers for off to university shopping this year

Key Topics Covered:

Consumer Attitudes

Who off to university items were bought for

Promotions and offers

Off to university spending

Off to university statements

Off to university statements about buying food

Off to university statements about cost-of-living crisis

OFF TO UNIVERSITY

Category summary

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Device usage

Store type

Fulfilment

Buying dynamics

Purchase timing

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

IKEA

Amazon

Tesco

B&M

Dunelm

ASDA

Argos

Primark

H&M

Poundland

Wilko

Lidl

TK Maxx

JD Sports

Zara

Next

Sports Direct

Boohoo

New Look

Boots

Superdrug

Holland & Barrett

Savers

The Range

B&Q

Home Bargains

WH Smith

The Works

Ryman

Currys

Apple

Marks Electricals

GAME

Waterstones

Local independent retailer

HMV

Marks & Spencer

JD Williams

