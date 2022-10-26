United Kingdom Plant Growth Regulators Market Report 2022: Growing Demand to Increase Agricultural Yield and Rapid Adoption of Sustainable Agriculture - Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Plant Growth Regulators Market By Type, By Crop Type, By Function, By Formulation, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom plant growth regulators (PGRs) market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Plant growth regulators are substances that act as phytohormones and have an impact on the physiological development and growth of plants (PGRs). These substances differ from nutrients in terms of their chemistry. The five categories of plant growth regulators are auxin, gibberellin, cytokinin, ethylene, and abscisic acid. Plant growth regulators can be created synthetically in a lab, or they can be hormones that naturally arise.



The market is driven by the factors such as growing demand to increase the agricultural yield in the fields and the rapid adoption of sustainable agriculture practices across the country. Agriculture areas are also in danger due to population growth and the expansion of the construction sector.

Agriculture lands are disappearing as more land is taken up for the development of commercial, industrial, and residential facilities. Due to the intense demand to produce higher-yielding crops on the existing fertile lands, the demand for the United Kingdom plant growth regulators (PGRs) market is expected to grow in the next five years.



The cytokinin segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Adoption of sustainable agriculture and organic farming practices drives the segmental growth.



The major players operating in the United Kingdom plant growth regulators (PGRs) market are BASF UK Limited, Bayer UK Limited, Syngenta (UK) Limited, Nufarm UK Limited, and Sumitomo Chemical (UK) Plc.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United Kingdom plant growth regulators (PGRs) market from 2017 to 2021.

plant growth regulators (PGRs) market from 2017 to 2021. To estimate and forecast the market size of United Kingdom plant growth regulators (PGRs) market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

plant growth regulators (PGRs) market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F. To classify and forecast the United Kingdom plant growth regulators (PGRs) market based on type, crop type, function, formulation, region, and company.

plant growth regulators (PGRs) market based on type, crop type, function, formulation, region, and company. To identify the dominant region or segment in the United Kingdom plant growth regulators (PGRs) market.

plant growth regulators (PGRs) market. To identify drivers and challenges for the United Kingdom plant growth regulators (PGRs) market.

plant growth regulators (PGRs) market. To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United Kingdom plant growth regulators (PGRs) market.

plant growth regulators (PGRs) market. To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the United Kingdom plant growth regulators (PGRs) market.

plant growth regulators (PGRs) market. To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United Kingdom plant growth regulators (PGRs) market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom plant growth regulators (PGRs) market.

BASF UK Limited

Bayer UK Limited

Syngenta (UK) Limited

Nufarm UK Limited

Sumitomo Chemical (UK) Plc.

Report Scope:



United Kingdom Plant Growth Regulators (PGRs) Market, By Type:

Auxin

Gibberellin

Cytokinin

Others

United Kingdom Plant Growth Regulators (PGRs) Market, By Crop Type:

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Turf & Ornamentals

United Kingdom Plant Growth Regulators (PGRs) Market, By Function:

Stimulators

Promotors

Inhibitors

Retardants

United Kingdom Plant Growth Regulators (PGRs) Market, By Formulation:

Water-Dispersible & Water-Soluble Granules

Solutions

Wettable Powders

Tablets

United Kingdom Plant Growth Regulators (PGRs) Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire & Humberside

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

