United Kingdom Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Markets Report 2022-2026 - FinTech Companies are Raising Funds to Integrate Social Banking with Prepaid Card Programs

The prepaid card market (value terms) in the United Kingdom increased at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.5%, increasing from US$43.91 billion in 2022 to reach US$65.54 billion by 2026.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in the United Kingdom. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.



Government initiatives to launch prepaid cards to support local shops



The government of the United Kingdom is adopting different initiatives to support the county's local and independent traders primarily to help them recover from the pandemic.

In November 2021 , Herefordshire Council is providing prepaid cards loaded with £15 to each of the county's 90,000 households to help the local producers, retailers, and shopkeepers recover from the pandemic.

These prepaid cards can be used to make point of sale purchases within Herefordshire that accepts Mastercard payments.

PayPal introduces a digital wallet with fundraising function in the United Kingdom

In September 2021 , PayPal UK launched a new digital wallet for its users in the United Kingdom , which has an added charity function.

The app users in the United Kingdom via "PayPal Generosity Network" can use QR codes for purchases, access credit, as well as buy, hold and sell crypto.

Blackhawk Network building partnerships to strengthen its gift card portfolio in the United Kingdom



Since the demand for gift cards is growing in the United Kingdom, partnerships to offer gift card programs to attract customers are also increasing.

In June 2021 , Blackhawk Network, a global leader in branded payments, has partnered with Iceland Food to launch Iceland's gift card program in the United Kingdom .

The publisher expects, with rising demand for gift card solutions, more partnerships will be witnessed in the country, subsequently providing impetus to the growth of the prepaid card market in the United Kingdom over the next four to eight quarters.



FinTech companies are raising funds to integrate social banking with prepaid card programs in the United Kingdom



As more and more consumers in the country demand innovative prepaid payment instruments and digital banking services, new startups are emerging and raising funding rounds in the United Kingdom to compete with more established players.

In August 2021 , Kroo, a London -based social banking startup, raised US$24.5 million in Series A Funding. According to Kroo, the social bank is planning to use the funding to bulk up operations, improve its app, and grow the team before its planned launch in 2022.

, Kroo, a -based social banking startup, raised in Series A Funding. According to Kroo, the social bank is planning to use the funding to bulk up operations, improve its app, and grow the team before its planned launch in 2022. The startup is aiming to allow its users to participate in shared financial activity and back social causes with financial might. Notably, Kroo is planning to test this concept through a prepaid card offering in partnership with PayrNet.

Scope of the Report

United Kingdom Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

United Kingdom Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

United Kingdom Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

United Kingdom Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

United Kingdom Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

United Kingdom Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

United Kingdom General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United Kingdom Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

United Kingdom Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United Kingdom Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

United Kingdom Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

United Kingdom Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

United Kingdom Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

United Kingdom Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

United Kingdom Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United Kingdom Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United Kingdom Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United Kingdom Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

United Kingdom Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast



