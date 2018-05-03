United Kingdom Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities 2013-2022

The prepaid card market in load value terms increased at a CAGR of 15.2% during 2013-2017. Over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 11.9%, increasing from US$ 51,707.6 million in 2018 to reach US$ 81,020.1 million by 2022.



This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.



Report Scope

Market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2013-2022) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs- number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2013-2022) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs- number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions. Consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked/underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government/public sector

Retail (banked and unbanked/underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government/public sector Consumer spend segments: Age, income, and gender

Age, income, and gender Retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services

Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services Prepaid segments by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments

Closed loop and open loop segments Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.

Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories. - Gift card: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.

Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories. - Business & administrative expense card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). - Payroll card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). - Meal card: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Market size and forecast by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). - Healthcare and wellness card: Market size and forecast at category level.

Market size and forecast at category level. - Consumer incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). - Employee/partner incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). - Travel forex card: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Market size and forecast by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). - General purpose card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked/unbanked).

Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked/unbanked). - Remittance card: Market size and forecast at category level.

Market size and forecast at category level. - Teen and campus card: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop). - Social security and other government benefit program cards: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop). - Insurance claim card: Market size and forecast at category level.

Market size and forecast at category level. - Entertainment and gaming card: Market size and forecast at category level.

Market size and forecast at category level. - Transit and toll card: Market size and forecast at category level.

Market size and forecast at category level. - Fuel, utilities, and other cards: Market size and forecast at category level.

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 United Kingdom Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness



3 United Kingdom Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013 - 2022



4 United Kingdom Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013 - 2022



5 United Kingdom Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends



6 United Kingdom Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics



7 United Kingdom Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



8 United Kingdom General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



9 United Kingdom Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



10 United Kingdom Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



11 United Kingdom Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



12 United Kingdom Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



13 United Kingdom Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



14 United Kingdom Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



15 United Kingdom Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



16 United Kingdom Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2021



17 United Kingdom Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



18 United Kingdom Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



19 United Kingdom Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



20 United Kingdom Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



21 United Kingdom Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



22 United Kingdom Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



