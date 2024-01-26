United Kingdom Remittance Market Sees Robust Growth: In-Depth Analysis of Trends and Opportunities to 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom International Remittance Market Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amidst an evolving financial landscape, the latest comprehensive research publication focusing on the United Kingdom's international remittance market has highlighted significant growth and opportunities within the sector. The detailed analysis, now readily accessible, offers insights into transaction values, volumes, consumer demographics, and emerging trends within both inbound and outbound remittance flows.

The United Kingdom's Inbound Remittance

With a focus on the United Kingdom, the industry analysis showcases the inbound remittance market's growth at a steady rate of 7.0% in 2022, culminating in a substantial US$ 3.87 billion as of 2023. A further increase is projected with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%, potentially raising the market to an estimated US$ 5.19 billion by 2028.

The segmentation of remittance channels indicates a significant pivot towards digitalization, with digital and mobile transfer platforms being dissected in terms of transaction value, volume, and average value per transaction. The traditional non-digital methods are also examined, providing a holistic view of the market landscape and consumer preferences.

The United Kingdom's Outbound Remittance

In parallel, the outbound remittance market portrays a more subdued yet consistent expansion at 2.7% in 2022, reaching a figure of US$ 10.76 billion in 2023. Looking forward, a CAGR of 2.2% is expected, which would result in a market size of US$ 12.02 billion by the culmination of 2028.

Analysis within the outbound sector delineates similarly across various channels, with an in-depth look into demographics detailing consumer age groups, income brackets, occupational profiles, and the purpose behind remittances.

Key Insights and Market Opportunities

Examination of market opportunity by transaction value and volume, alongside average value per transaction

Market share analysis of predominant players in the United Kingdom's remittance arena

remittance arena Detailed insights into the remittance flow from and to key states and regions

Consumer demographic insights, including sender and beneficiary profiles

This research serves as an invaluable source of intelligence for businesses, stakeholders, and investors operating or interested in the international remittance industry of the United Kingdom. Not only do the findings underscore current market realities, but they also forecast evolving trends and prospects that are instrumental for informed decision-making and strategic planning in the remittance domain.

As the world becomes more interconnected, and financial transfers continue to play a critical role in the global economy, staying abreast of the trends and developments within international remittance markets, such as the United Kingdom, becomes ever more crucial for those seeking to maintain a competitive edge and achieve optimal returns on investment.

Future Projections and Strategic Planning

The report delineates a roadmap of growth and strategic planning opportunities. With comprehensive future market growth forecasts, entities involved in the remittance ecosystem can position themselves favorably to capitalize on the anticipated market expansion and shifts in consumer behavior over the coming years.

Businesses and investors are invited to peruse the analytical report, which is now available, to align their operational and investment strategies effectively in response to the flourishing remittance market of the United Kingdom.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ofv7b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets