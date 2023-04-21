United Kingdom Surgical Robots Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023-2027 - Growing Penetration of Surgical Robots in Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASCs) Drives the Market Growth

DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Surgical Robots Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom surgical robots market is expected to register robust growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Surgical robots represent computer-controlled machines that are widely utilized for performing minimally invasive (MI) and laparoscopic surgeries.

The growing advantages of robotic-assisted surgery, continuous technological advancements in surgical robots, the expanding adoption of surgical robots, and the extensive funding for medical robot research are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the market.



Increasing Benefits of Robotic-Assisted Surgery Propels the Market Growth



The escalating demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) owing to the advantages associated with these procedures, including smaller incisions, fewer cuts, decreased scarring, minimized pain, enhanced safety, quicker recovery periods, and considerable cost savings. Robotic minimally invasive surgery adds to these benefits by ensuring greater accuracy, repeatability, control, and efficiency.

Robotic surgery offers highly advanced visualization capabilities that assist surgeons with a superior view of the operating area, utilizing HD cameras to demonstrate microscopic structures. These systems offer greater dexterity than the human hand as they can rotate 360 degrees and superior maneuverability, robots can enable surgeons to reach hard-to-access areas.

These benefits of surgical robots and the escalating demand for enhanced and faster healthcare services are supporting the growth of the surgical robot market in the predicted years.



Growing Penetration of Surgical Robots in Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASCs) Drives the Market Growth



Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are freestanding facilities that further specialize in surgical, diagnostic, and preventive procedures that do not require hospital admission. The cost-effectiveness of ASCs offers significant savings for governments, third-party payers, and patients.

As per the study conducted by Healthcare BlueBook (a provider of data for healthcare services) and HealthSmart (a provider of health plans for self-funded employers), it is stated that ASCs reduced the cost of outpatient surgery as these facilities provide a lower-cost site of care in comparison with the hospital outpatient departments.

Medicare and its beneficiaries save each year as they pay significantly less for procedures performed in ASCs than the rates paid to hospitals for the same procedures. When patient care is in ASCs, patient co-payments are also significantly lower. On account of these advantages, there is a significant rise in the number of surgical procedures performed in ASCs and outpatient settings.

The shift from performing complex surgical procedures in hospital settings to performing them in outpatient settings further supports the market growth. The increasing number of ASCs offering robotic-assisted specialized surgeries provides an enormous opportunity for the leading market players in the surgical robots sector which aids the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape



Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom Surgical robots market.

Stryker (UK) Limited

Intuitive Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical Limited

Medtronic United Kingdom

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Zimmer Biomet UK Ltd

Renishaw Plc.

Report Scope:



United Kingdom Surgical Robots Market, By Component:

Systems

Instruments & Accessories

Services

United Kingdom Surgical Robots Market, By Mechanism of Control:

Computer Control

Direct Telemanipulator

United Kingdom Surgical Robots Market, By Application:

Urologic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

General Surgery

Gynecology

Others

United Kingdom Surgical Robots Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

United Kingdom Surgical Robots, By Region:

London

Southeast

East Anglia

Scotland

Southwest

East Midlands

Yorkshire & Humberside

Rest of United Kingdom

