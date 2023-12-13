United Kingdom Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2023, Featuring Company Snapshots of BT/EE, Virgin Media O2 UK, Vodafone UK, Sky UK and Three UK

13 Dec, 2023, 18:00 ET
The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in the UK today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.
The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in the UK will grow at a CAGR of 2%, primarily supported by increasing demand for mobile data and fixed broadband services. Mobile data service revenue will increase at a CAGR of 7.6%. This growth will be driven by expansion of higher ARPU 5G connectivity to meet growing demand for ultra-fast internet in support of data-intensive activities like video streaming, online gaming, and M2M/IoT enterprise and industry use applications. Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 3% during 2022-2027. This trend will be driven by strong growth in FTTH/B subscriptions, on the back of attractive fixed mobile convergence (FMC) plans promoted by operators and ongoing fiber infrastructure rollout and coverage expansions by the government, fibercos, altnets and operators.
The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Demographic and macroeconomic context in the UK.
- The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.
- Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.
- The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.
- Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.
- Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.
Report Scope
- Overall telecom service revenue in the UK will grow at a CAGR of 2% during 2022-2027.
- Mobile revenue will account for a 45.4% share of the total and pay-TV services revenue in 2027, driven by expansion of higher ARPU 5G connectivity to meet growing demand for ultra-fast internet in support of data-intensive activities like video streaming, online gaming, and M2M/IoT enterprise and industry use applications
- 4G was the most adopted mobile technology in 2022. We expect 5G subscription share to increase significantly during the forecast period, supported by network expansions by major mobile operators in the country.
- The top three mobile operators, Virgin Media O2, BT/EE, and Vodafone, accounted for a 73.5% share of overall mobile subscriptions in 2022.
Key Topics Covered:
- Market highlights
- Key takeaways, telecom services revenue outlook, revenue CAGR by service type, 2023 service penetration
- Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context
- Population, nominal GDP, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, real GDP growth, consumer price inflation, exchange rates
- Regulatory context
- Regulatory highlights, National Broadband Network, Spectrum Updates
- Telecom market outlook
- Total telecom and Pay-TV services revenue by category, 2021-2027
- Evolution of total telecom and pay-TV services revenue, 2021-2027
- Mobile services market
- Mobile service penetration and subscription trends
- Mobile subscription and user penetration, 2021-2027
- Total mobile suscriptions, 2021-2027
- Device adoption trends
- Mobile subscriptions by device type, 2021-2027
- Handset subscriptions by type, 2021-2027
- Payment types and technology trends
- Mobile subscriptions by payment type
- Mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2021-2027
- Churn and usage trends
- Churn, voice usage, data usage
- Market share trends
- Subscription market shares, 2022
- Pre-/postpaid market shares, 2022
- MVNO subscription market share, 2022
- Fixed services market
- Fixed service penetration and subscription trends
- Voice telephony and fixed broadband penetration, 2021-2027
- Total voice telephony and fixed broadband access lines, 2021-2027
- Fixed service penetration and subscription trends
- Voice telephony lines by technology, 2021-2027
- Broadband lines by technology, 2021-2027
- Market share trends
- Fixed voice telephony access line market shares, 2022
- Fixed broadband access lines market shares, 2022
- Fixed service revenue trends
- Total fixed service revenue by service category, 2021-2027
- Fixed services ARPU by service category, 2021-2027
- Pay-TV services market
- Penetration and subscription trends
- TV and pay-TV household penetration, 2021-2027
- Total pay-TV subscriptions by type, 2021-2027
- Market share trends
- Total pay-TV subscription market shares, 2022
- Service revenue trends
- Total pay-TV service revenue, 2021-2027
- Pay-TV services ARPU by type, 2021-2027
- Competitive landscape and company snapshots
- Product portfolios and positioning, market share overview
- Company snapshots (BT/EE, Virgin Media O2 UK, Vodafone UK, Sky UK, Three UK)
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- BT/EE
- Vodafone
- Talk Talk
- Sky
- Three UK
- Virgin Media O2 UK
