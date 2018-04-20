United Kingdom Teleshopping Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 - Market was Estimated to have Reached $ 2.14 Billion in 2018

Teleshopping market was estimated to have reached $ 2.14 Billion in 2018 in the UK, on the back of increasing number of dedicated channels, availability of alternate order options, and expansion of product catalogs.

However, growing competition from the online retail segment is expected to restrict the growth of teleshopping market in the UK over the next five years.



United Kingdom Teleshopping Market 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of teleshopping market in the UK:

Teleshopping Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Operation Type (Dedicated Channel Vs. Infomercial), By Category (Apparel, Footwear & Accessories and Others), By Payment Mode, By Source of Order

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in the United Kingdom teleshopping market are



QVC UK, Inc.

Ideal Shopping Direct Limited

High Street TV (Group) Limited

The Jewellery Channel Limited

Thane Direct UK Ltd

JML Direct

BESTDIRECT.CO.UK

Tristar Products (UK) Ltd.

Hochanda Limited

Jewellery Maker



Key Topics Covered:



1. Teleshopping: An Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Teleshopping Market Overview



6. United Kingdom Teleshopping Market Outlook



7. United Kingdom Dedicated Channel Market Outlook



8. United Kingdom Infomercial Market Outlook



9. Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Business Model Analysis



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. United Kingdom Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



