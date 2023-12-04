United Kingdom (UK) Childrenswear Market Report 2023: Primark Remains the Top Childrenswear Retailer as its Affordable Products aid Demand Throughout the Cost-of-Living Crisis

04 Dec, 2023, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom (UK) Childrenswear Market Size and Trend Analysis by Category, Segments, Region, Key Brands, and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK childrenswear market is anticipated to grow by 6.0% in 2023, outperforming the other clothing subsectors, but is then expected to experience a slowdown from 2024 onwards due to declining birth rates
The UK Childrenswear Market to 2027 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK childrenswear market, the major players, the key trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides detailed analysis of the key trends shaping the market, market sizes and forecasts, and the performance of key retailers. The report also includes consumer data from 2023.
As the UK continues to grapple the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, and with inflation rates only expected to stabilise by 2027 to a rate of 1.8%, the UK childrenswear market has been partially protected by its essential nature. In 2023, childrenswear is expected to be the most resilient subsector compared to both menswear and womenswear, experiencing solid growth of 6.0% to reach £6.5bn, which is 2.2ppts and 5.1ppts above the other two subsectors respectively.
Scope
- Online will grow 3.0ppts slower than the total UK childrenswear market in 2023, as consumers increasingly appreciate the experience of visiting physical stores again.
- Growing environmental awareness among consumers has led to increased demand for more sustainable clothing options, particularly in childrenswear, as short product lifetimes cause large volumes to end up in landfill each year.
- Primark remains the top childrenswear retailer in the UK, as its affordable products aid demand throughout the cost-of-living crisis.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand where the demand lies within the UK childrenswear market across various price positionings, categories, and retailers, to allow you to maximise customer acquisition.
- Learn how continued inflationary challenges will impact the UK Childrenswear market, and which players are most at threat from changing consumer habits.
- Identify the key approaches retailers are taking to stand out in the UK Childrenswear market, and how you can adapt these to fit your own business.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
KEY TRENDS IN THE UK CHILDRENSWEAR MARKET
- UK Childrenswear Market Drivers
- UK Childrenswear Market Inhibitors
- Key Trends
- Retailers tap into the growing popularity of childrenswear rental
- Prolonging product lifecycles to help towards sustainability
- Retailers target fashion forward tweens by launching specialised ranges
- Adult clothing players spot growth opportunity in childrenswear
- Strategies for Success in the UK Childrenswear Market
THE UK CHILDRENSWEAR MARKET: UK MARKET SIZE TO 2017-2027
- UK Childrenswear Market, 2017-2027
- UK Childrenswear Market Values, 2017-2027
- UK Clothing Market Share by Subsector 2017-2027
- UK Clothing Market Growth by Subsector 2017-2027
THE UK CHILDRENSWEAR MARKET: WHERE PEOPLE SHOP
- UK Childrenswear Online Market, 2017-2027
- UK Childrenswear Channel Growth, 2017-2027
- UK Childrenswear Location Preferences
- UK Childrenswear Online Fulfilment Preferences
- UK Childrenswear Market by Channel 2017-2027
- Top 10 UK Childrenswear Retailer Market Shares
- Top 10 UK Childrenswear Retailer Outlooks
- Top 10 UK Retailer Comparative Metrics
- UK Childrenswear Most Shopped At Retailers
- Top 10 UK Childrenswear Retailer Competitor Overlaps
- Retailer Profiles
- H&M
- Mamas & Papas
- John Lewis & Partners
- Next
- Retailers to Watch
THE UK CHILDRENSWEAR MARKET: HOW PEOPLE SHOP
- Who Shops and Where They Are Located
- Categories Purchased
- Impacts of Inflation on Clothing & Footwear Spend
THE UK CHILDRENSWEAR MARKET: WHY PEOPLE SHOP
- What's Important
- Clothing Inspirations
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Angel & Rocket
- Arket
- ASDA
- Balmain
- Amazon
- Bundlee
- Circos
- Givenchy
- H&M
- Harvey Nichols
- Hurr
- Jack & Jones
- JD Sports
- John Lewis & Partners
- Kids O'Clock
- Kidswear Collective
- Lululemon
- Mamas & Papas
- Mango
- Marks and Spencer
- Matalan
- Mint Velvet
- Missoni
- Moncler
- Mori
- Name it
- New Look
- Next
- Nike
- Only
- Petit Pli
- Primark
- Reiss
- Rejina Pyo
- Sainsbury's
- Self Portrait
- Selfridges
- Shein
- Shelkwear
- Sports Direct
- Stella McCartney
- Ted Baker
- Tesco
- The Little Loop
- The Row
- TK Maxx
- Whistles
- Zara
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d63j7s
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article