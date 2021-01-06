United Kingdom Video Game (Mobile, Download, Online, Gaming Networks, Consoles, PC Games) Market & Forecast Report 2020-2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Video Game Market & Forecast, by Category (Mobile, Download, Online, Gaming Networks, Consoles, PC Games), Users, Age Group, Gender, Income, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By the year 2026, United Kingdom Video Game Market will be US$ 3.7 billion in revenue

In the year 2020, video games are going to account for more than half of the entire U.K. entertainment market. Almost every sector (Online Games, Mobile Games, Consoles Download Games, Gaming Network, and PC Games) of the U.K. gaming industry market is growing. According to this research, the video gaming market in the United Kingdom is one of the largest in Europe.

U.K Video Gaming Industry in COVID Era

Video gaming is highly popular in the UK and this coronavirus quarantine has further fueled the consumer interest in the gaming industry. The publisher found in this research that the numbers of users for Mobile & Download games have increased in the COVID lockdown.

Primarily because of growing internet and smartphone penetration, technology up-gradation, etc. Sales of gaming consoles have shown significant improvement in the year 2020 compared to the last year 2019. Health experts are also giving the go-ahead sign for video games as a helpful tension buster during COVID times.

Video games are most popular in the Middle and High-Income populations. By age group 25-34 and 35-44 age groups are more popular compared to 18-24, 45-54, 55-64 age groups of the population. The key players of this industry have played a vital role in developing the sector by launching new generations' software and hardware such as consoles.

Scope of the Report



By Category & Users - United Kingdom Video Game Market has been broadly Studied from 6 Segments

Mobile Games

Download Games

Online Games

Gaming Network

Consoles

PC Games

By Gender - Both the genders Male and Female have been studied in this group

Male

Female

By Age Group - In this report, the publisher has covered the UK video game market from 5 age groups

18-24

25-34

35-44

45-54

55-64

By Income - All the 3 types of Income Group has been studied in the report

Low Income

Medium Income

High Income

All the 5 companies have been studied from three points

Business Overview

Recent Developments & Initiatives

Financial Overview

Company Profile

Keywords Studios

Codemasters

Frontier Developments

Sumo Group

Team17

