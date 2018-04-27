United Kingdom Water Purifiers Market 2013-2018 & 2023

UK water purifiers market is forecast to surpass $ 2 billion by 2023 in UK on account of new housing development and shifting trend from joint family to nuclear family dominant society.



Moreover, robust growth in industrial sector due to anticipated recovery in economy is further expected to propel growth in United Kingdom water purifiers market. Municipalities and Industrial establishments are the major users of water purifiers in the country and they are projected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period.



Implementation of Water Supply (Waster Quality) regulations 2016 in the UK coupled with optimization of water distribution network for minimal distribution losses are expected to further drive demand for water purifiers in the country in the coming years.



United Kingdom Water Purifiers Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of water purifiers market in UK:

Water Purifiers Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (POU & POE), By Application (Municipal, Industrial, Commercial, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, & Residential), By Sales Channel (Direct & Distributor)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in the United Kingdom water purifiers market include:



Veolia Group

Pentair plc

SUEZ Water Purification Systems Ltd

3M United Kingdom PLC

United Kingdom PLC Costain Group

WS Atkins Plc

BRITA GmbH

Doulton Water Filters

Fileder Filter Systems Ltd

Biwater Holdings Limited

PURE H2O CO LTD

Lubron UK Limited

