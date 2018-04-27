United Kingdom Water Purifiers Market 2013-2018 & 2023

News provided by

Research and Markets

08:30 ET

DUBLIN, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "United Kingdom Water Purifiers Market By Type (POU & POE), By Application (Municipal, Industrial, Commercial, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, & Residential), By Sales Channel (Direct & Distributor), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UK water purifiers market is forecast to surpass $ 2 billion by 2023 in UK on account of new housing development and shifting trend from joint family to nuclear family dominant society.

Moreover, robust growth in industrial sector due to anticipated recovery in economy is further expected to propel growth in United Kingdom water purifiers market. Municipalities and Industrial establishments are the major users of water purifiers in the country and they are projected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period.

Implementation of Water Supply (Waster Quality) regulations 2016 in the UK coupled with optimization of water distribution network for minimal distribution losses are expected to further drive demand for water purifiers in the country in the coming years.

United Kingdom Water Purifiers Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of water purifiers market in UK:

  • Water Purifiers Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - By Type (POU & POE), By Application (Municipal, Industrial, Commercial, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, & Residential), By Sales Channel (Direct & Distributor)
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Why You Should Buy This Report?

  • To gain an in-depth understanding of water purifiers market in UK
  • To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years
  • To help industry consultants, water purifiers manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies
  • To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material
  • To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players
  • To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Some of the major players operating in the United Kingdom water purifiers market include:

  • Veolia Group
  • Pentair plc
  • SUEZ Water Purification Systems Ltd
  • 3M United Kingdom PLC
  • Costain Group
  • WS Atkins Plc
  • BRITA GmbH
  • Doulton Water Filters
  • Fileder Filter Systems Ltd
  • Biwater Holdings Limited
  • PURE H2O CO LTD
  • Lubron UK Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

5. United Kingdom Water Purifiers Market Outlook

6. United Kingdom POE Water Purifiers Market Outlook

7. United Kingdom POU Water Purifiers Market Outlook

8. United Kingdom Commercial & Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook

9. United Kingdom Municipal Water Purifiers Market Outlook

10. United Kingdom Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook

11. United Kingdom Commercial Water Purifiers Market Outlook

12. United Kingdom Food & Beverage Water Purifiers Market Outlook

13. United Kingdom Healthcare Water Purifiers Market Outlook

14. United Kingdom Residential Water Purifiers Market Outlook

15. Market Dynamics

16. Market Trends & Developments

17. Price Point Analysis

18. Value Chain & Profitability Analysis

19. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

20. Trade Dynamics

21. Economic Profile

22. Competitive Landscape

23. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wsjl4q/united_kingdom?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-kingdom-water-purifiers-market-2013-2018--2023-300637959.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

09:45 ET Global Baby Food Maker Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR...

09:30 ET Global Network Optimization Services Market Report 2018-2022...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

United Kingdom Water Purifiers Market 2013-2018 & 2023

News provided by

Research and Markets

08:30 ET