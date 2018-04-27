United Kingdom Water Purifiers Market 2013-2018 & 2023

DUBLIN, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "United Kingdom Water Purifiers Market By Type (POU & POE), By Application (Municipal, Industrial, Commercial, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, & Residential), By Sales Channel (Direct & Distributor), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
UK water purifiers market is forecast to surpass $ 2 billion by 2023 in UK on account of new housing development and shifting trend from joint family to nuclear family dominant society.
Moreover, robust growth in industrial sector due to anticipated recovery in economy is further expected to propel growth in United Kingdom water purifiers market. Municipalities and Industrial establishments are the major users of water purifiers in the country and they are projected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period.
Implementation of Water Supply (Waster Quality) regulations 2016 in the UK coupled with optimization of water distribution network for minimal distribution losses are expected to further drive demand for water purifiers in the country in the coming years.
United Kingdom Water Purifiers Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of water purifiers market in UK:
- Water Purifiers Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (POU & POE), By Application (Municipal, Industrial, Commercial, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, & Residential), By Sales Channel (Direct & Distributor)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in the United Kingdom water purifiers market include:
- Veolia Group
- Pentair plc
- SUEZ Water Purification Systems Ltd
- 3M United Kingdom PLC
- Costain Group
- WS Atkins Plc
- BRITA GmbH
- Doulton Water Filters
- Fileder Filter Systems Ltd
- Biwater Holdings Limited
- PURE H2O CO LTD
- Lubron UK Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. United Kingdom Water Purifiers Market Outlook
6. United Kingdom POE Water Purifiers Market Outlook
7. United Kingdom POU Water Purifiers Market Outlook
8. United Kingdom Commercial & Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook
9. United Kingdom Municipal Water Purifiers Market Outlook
10. United Kingdom Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook
11. United Kingdom Commercial Water Purifiers Market Outlook
12. United Kingdom Food & Beverage Water Purifiers Market Outlook
13. United Kingdom Healthcare Water Purifiers Market Outlook
14. United Kingdom Residential Water Purifiers Market Outlook
15. Market Dynamics
16. Market Trends & Developments
17. Price Point Analysis
18. Value Chain & Profitability Analysis
19. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
20. Trade Dynamics
21. Economic Profile
22. Competitive Landscape
23. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wsjl4q/united_kingdom?w=5
