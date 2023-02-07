United Kingdom Wills & Probate Consumer Research Report 2023: Survey Results from 606 Adults with Wills, 257 Involved in Estate Administration and Over 1,000 Without a Will

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Wills & Probate Consumer Research Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains an analysis of the results of the latest consumer survey of the wills and probate market. This follows previous reports and surveys in 2020, 2019 and 2018.

Where relevant, the latest results are compared with previous years. Based on sample of 606 adults with wills, 257 involved in estate administration and over 1,000 without a will.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Background

Will ownership

Reasons for no will

Legal Advisers used

Will writing process

Will writing - consumer choices

Will writing brands - awareness and use

Virtual consultations and will writing

Online court proceedings

Dealing with estate administration

Market trends

