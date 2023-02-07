United Kingdom Wills & Probate Consumer Research Report 2023: Survey Results from 606 Adults with Wills, 257 Involved in Estate Administration and Over 1,000 Without a Will

Feb 07, 2023, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Wills & Probate Consumer Research Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report contains an analysis of the results of the latest consumer survey of the wills and probate market. This follows previous reports and surveys in 2020, 2019 and 2018.
Where relevant, the latest results are compared with previous years. Based on sample of 606 adults with wills, 257 involved in estate administration and over 1,000 without a will.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Background
- Will ownership
- Reasons for no will
- Legal Advisers used
- Will writing process
- Will writing - consumer choices
- Will writing brands - awareness and use
- Virtual consultations and will writing
- Online court proceedings
- Dealing with estate administration
- Market trends
Companies Mentioned
- Bequeathed
- Clarke Willmott
- Cooperative Legal Services
- Farewill
- Irwin Mitchell
- Kings Court Trust
- Mills & Reeve
- Redstone Wills
- Shoosmiths
- Simpson Millar
- Slater & Gordon
- Taylor Rose
- Thompsons
- Trust Inheritance
- WhichLegal
