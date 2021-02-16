United Launch Alliance is Paving the Highway to Mars
The Atlas V Rocket Launched NASA's Perseverance Rover and Every Other U.S. Mission to Mars
Feb 16, 2021, 13:42 ET
CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
What:
A United Launched Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket launched NASA's Mars 2020 mission with the Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter on July 30, 2020. After a seven-month journey, the rover is planning to land on Mars on Thurs., Feb 18.
ULA and our heritage vehicles have launched every U.S. mission to the red planet and the launch of Mars 2020 marked our 20th trip. Perseverance launched aboard an Atlas V rocket in the 541 configuration, with a 5-meter payload fairing and four solid rocket boosters. The Atlas V rocket delivered Perseverance on an ultra-precise interplanetary trajectory to intercept Mars. To date ULA has launched 142 times with 100 percent mission success. ULA is proud to have been part of such a significant science mission continuing the Mars legacy to provide crucial knowledge and understanding of the red planet.
When:
The Perseverance rover is planned to touch down on Mars on Thurs., Feb. 18 at approximately 3:55 p.m. EST.
Details:
About United Launch Alliance
