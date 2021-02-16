United Launch Alliance is Paving the Highway to Mars





ULA and our heritage vehicles have launched every U.S. mission to the red planet and the launch of Mars 2020 marked our 20th trip. Perseverance launched aboard an Atlas V rocket in the 541 configuration, with a 5-meter payload fairing and four solid rocket boosters. The Atlas V rocket delivered Perseverance on an ultra-precise interplanetary trajectory to intercept Mars. To date ULA has launched 142 times with 100 percent mission success. ULA is proud to have been part of such a significant science mission continuing the Mars legacy to provide crucial knowledge and understanding of the red planet.