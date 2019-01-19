United Launch Alliance Set to Launch WGS-10 for U.S. Air Force

CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV rocket is in final preparations to launch the tenth Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) satellite for the U.S. Air Force. The launch is planned for March 15 at Space Launch Complex-37 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

"ULA is proud to be the exclusive launch provider for all ten WGS missions," said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs. "Our focus on mission success continually demonstrates that safely and reliably delivering these critical national assets is our highest priority."

The Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) system, developed by the Boeing Company, provides wideband communications connectivity for U.S.and allied warfighters around the world.

This mission will launch aboard a Delta IV Medium+ (5,4) configuration vehicle, which includes a 5-meter Payload Fairing and stands at 218 ft. The common booster core for Delta IV is powered by the RS-68A engine, and the Delta Cryogenic Second Stage is powered by the RL10B-2 engine, both supplied by Aerojet Rocketdyne. Northrop Grumman provided the four solid rocket motors.

To date ULA has a track record of 100% mission success with 132 successful launches.

With more than a century of combined heritage, ULA is the world's most experienced and reliable launch service provider. ULA has successfully delivered more than 130 satellites to orbit that provide Earth observation capabilities, enable global communications, unlock the mysteries of our solar system, and support life-saving technology.

