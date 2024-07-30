United Launch Alliance Successfully Launches 100th National Security Mission

Future of ULA national security support advances to Vulcan rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Launch Alliance (ULA) successfully launched the company's 100th national security mission to orbit with the launch of an Atlas V rocket on July 30 at 6:45 a.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket, carrying the USSF-51 mission for the United States Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC), marks a key milestone in a longstanding legacy of dedication to national security. ULA has launched 100 of the 119 critical U.S. Space Force and National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) missions flown since ULA was formed in December 2006.

"It's incredibly gratifying to reflect on the steadfast partnership we've been honored to share with the U.S. Space Force since the founding of ULA," said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs. "We're grateful for the opportunity to continue building on this trusted partnership and take very seriously the responsibility of promptly launching essential National Security Space satellite assets to orbit amidst the heightened threat environment our nation is facing in space."

USSF-51 marks the final national security mission launched aboard the Atlas V rocket as ULA prepares to launch future National Security Space (NSS) missions on the next generation Vulcan rocket. Vulcan's inaugural launch this past January marked the beginning of a new era of space capabilities by providing higher performance and greater affordability through the world's only high energy architecture rocket designed to deliver any payload, at any time, to any orbit.

"The Atlas family of rockets has played a pivotal role in the advancement of national security and space superiority since the 1950s," said Tory Bruno, ULA's president and CEO. "Although today marks the final liftoff of a National Security Space mission aboard an Atlas rocket, we look forward to extending a legacy of outstanding teamwork and collaboration with the U.S. Space Force as we launch future missions for our national security partners aboard the Vulcan rocket."

ULA's next launch is the second certification flight (Cert-2) of the Vulcan rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. Vulcan will also launch USSF-106 and USSF-87, two critical NSS missions, to orbit later this year.

