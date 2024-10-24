United Launches Largest Winter Schedule Ever with a Focus on Africa, Southern Europe, & Latin America Plus Ski and Sun Destinations Across the U.S.

United will operate nearly 4,600 flights per day during peak winter season, adding flights at more than 140 U.S. airports and inaugurating service to four new international destinations

United expects its busiest-ever winter season with growing international demand

United's winter schedule officially launches on October 24 with the addition of nonstop service to Marrakesh, Morocco

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a record-setting summer season with nearly 48 million customers traveling with United, today the airline makes it even easier for customers to keep adventuring as temperatures cool down.

United is flying its largest winter schedule in company history* with an average of nearly 4,600 flights every day during peak season. The airline will add flights at more than 140 U.S. airports including new flights to some of the most popular ski and sun destinations.

The airline is forecasting its busiest winter season ever and is seeing growing demand for international travel to Latin America and across the Atlantic.

The winter schedule kicks off with United's inaugural flight between Newark/New York and Marrakesh, launching October 24. Beginning October 27, the airline will be the only U.S. carrier to fly to Cebu, Philippines, with service from Tokyo/Narita. Later this winter, United will also add nonstop service to Medellin, Colombia from Houston and to Dominica from Newark/New York.

"This winter, we're offering more flights to more destinations to give customers the widest range of places to explore," said Patrick Quayle, United's Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances. "Whether that's adventuring somewhere new overseas, unwinding with some sun or enjoying the best ski towns in the country, we're pleased to offer easy access to the top destinations for winter getaways."

Tickets are now available for purchase on the United app and on United.com.

History-making expansion in Africa

United will have the largest network in Africa in its history this winter and will be the only airline to directly connect the U.S. and Marrakesh with new three times weekly service from Newark/New York, launching October 24 on a Boeing 767-300ER. Combined with United's recently announced service from Washington Dulles to Dakar, Senegal** launching in May 2025, United will serve more destinations in Africa than any other U.S. carrier.

The new service complements expanded weekly flights from Washington D.C. to Accra, Ghana beginning in October and Lagos, Nigeria beginning in December.

More time to explore southern Europe

After seeing a record increase in summer travel to Europe, United will extend service to iconic European destinations including Greece, Spain, Italy, and Portugal this winter with the most seats offered during the winter peak compared to the same periods in 2023 and 2024.

United will also extend several seasonal routes into the fall and winter months, including nonstop service to Milan and Rome from Chicago O'Hare and Madrid from Washington Dulles now flying until December 2024 and daily flights between Washington/Dulles and Lisbon, now extended to January 2025.

Game-changing connections within the Pacific

Starting October 27, United will be the only U.S. carrier to fly to Cebu, Philippines with daily flights on 737-800 aircraft from Tokyo/Narita, enabling easy, one-stop connections for U.S. customers from five hubs in the Continental U.S.

This winter, United will make its second daily service between San Francisco and Seoul-Incheon year-round. United will also add a second daily flight between Los Angeles and Hong Kong, providing flights and connections in both the morning and evening.

The airline is also increasing flying between Los Angeles and Shanghai with daily flights starting October 26 on a Boeing 787-9.

Double-digit growth in Latin America

United continues its growth in Latin America as the airline expects to be nearly 10% larger this winter compared to last year. On November 13, United will grow its presence in Colombia with new year-round service to Medellin from Houston**, complementing the airline's existing routes to Bogota from Newark/ New York and Houston. Starting February 15, United will be the only carrier connecting the Northeast U.S. to Dominica** with its weekly nonstop service on a Boeing 737-700 aircraft.

United is expanding its Latin America offerings from San Francisco with new, year-round flights to Monterrey, Mexico, operated by United Express partner SkyWest up to twice daily, and with new seasonal, weekly service to Belize City, Belize.

In the Caribbean, United begins service from Newark/New York to St. Kitts early, with weekly nonstop flights starting in November operating on a Boeing 737-900ER. The airline will extend service between Newark/New York and Bermuda into the winter season, making the route year-round, and will add daily service between Newark/New York and Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago for the peak holiday and Carnival periods.

United plans additional expansions from Chicago, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles to cities like Buenos Aires, Argentina; Guatemala City, Guatemala; Morelia, Mexico; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and San Salvador, El Salvador.

Coast to coast domestic growth

United's domestic schedule from January to March will be its largest ever with nearly 140 airports offering more flights than the same time last year.

During the winter season, U.S. travelers will have more opportunities to head west with an average of nearly 13% more seats to warm-weather destinations including Phoenix, AZ; Palm Springs and San Diego, CA.

The airline will launch new non-stop service between Washington/Dulles and Salt Lake City and Palm Springs on December 19.

United continues its growth in Florida this year with 20 additional departures from its hub airports to cities like Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Palm Beach. The airline will also bring back its popular nonstop service from Cleveland to Cancun and several Florida destinations including Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Fort Myers.

United leads in ski destinations this winter

United continues to offer more service to top ski markets than any other U.S. carrier with nearly triple the average daily flights of other airlines and nonstop service to 11 ski markets in 2024.

This winter, the airline will introduce larger, Embraer E-175 aircraft operated by SkyWest** to Aspen, CO and Bishop/Mammoth, CA, offering more premium seats on these select ski routes, as well as increase the number of flights between United hub airports and destinations including:

New winter seasonal weekend service between Washington /Dulles and Bozeman, MT and an additional flight between Newark/New York and Bozeman, MT.

/Dulles and and an additional flight between and New seasonal weekend service between Chicago and Gunnison / Crested Butte, CO in February and March.

and / in February and March. New winter seasonal service between Los Angeles and Kalispell, MT starting in February.

and starting in February. A second daily flight between Newark/New York and Jackson Hole, WY from December to March.

and from December to March. During peak holiday season from December to January, a daily flight between Los Angeles and Montrose / Telluride, CO.

and / Twice daily service to Sun Valley, ID from both Los Angeles and San Francisco during peak holiday season.

from both and during peak holiday season. A seasonal extension of Denver -Bishop/Mammoth service with twice weekly flights through the end of April.

*By available seat miles

**Pending government approvals

