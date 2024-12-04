United Launches New Seasonal Hub Just in the (Saint) Nick of Time: The North Pole

Throughout December, United will create magic with 13 Fantasy Flight routes to the North Pole from cities across the globe

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are always a Claus for celebration and ahead of what's expected to be the busiest travel period, United Airlines announced today the launch of its newest seasonal hub – the "North Pole" (JOY). United will transport deserving children and their families to the North Pole with direct "Fantasy Flights" from 13 cities around the globe and take the holiday spirit to new heights.

United's Fantasy Flights are local, customized experiences for pre-selected children and their families to board a United aircraft headed for Santa's hometown to make joy-filled memories. After a short trip, either in the air or on the ground, children arrive at the North Pole – a winter wonderland elf-iciently created by United airport employees and local volunteers who transform an average airport gate or maintenance hangar into a sea of twinkling lights, sparkling Christmas trees and Santa himself – along with his elves.

This year, United will transport a large number of children and their families on Fantasy Flight departures from 13 airports around the globe, including: Cleveland, Chicago-O'Hare, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Guam, Honolulu, Houston Bush, London, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco, Tokyo and Washington-Dulles. United Express operated airports across the system will also host Fantasy Flights.

Honolulu (HNL) December 5 Washington-Dulles (IAD) December 7 Houston Bush (IAH) December 7 Los Angeles (LAX) December 7 London (LHR) December 7 Chicago-O'Hare (ORD) December 7 San Francisco (SFO) December 7 Tokyo (NRT) December 8 Cleveland (CLE) December 10 Fort Lauderdale (FLL) December 10 Guam (GUM) December 13 Denver (DEN) December 14 Newark (EWR) December 14

"The team made a list, I checked it twice and the answer was clear – with so many deserving children on the nice list this year, it only made sense to launch a seasonal hub in the North Pole," said United's Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Labor Relations, Kate Gebo. "We've stocked up on de-icing fluid to fly from even more cities. United is honored to uplift children and their families through the joy of the holiday season. Making the North Pole closer than ever is one of the many ways we can show support for the communities where we live, work and fly."

Santa and his elves, led by United team members, volunteer every year to build and staff Fantasy Flights across United's global network, partnering with local nonprofits and hospitals in each city to create these special memories for kids and their families.

Make-A-Wish is partnering with United this year to send wish kids on select Fantasy Flights in Denver, Chicago, Cleveland, Houston, and Guam. For those looking for ways to support children in need this season, this Giving Tuesday, United® is partnering with Make-A-Wish® to bring joy and hope to children facing critical illnesses. Donate miles or money through December 31, 2024, and United will match up to 5 million miles total and match monetary donations of up to $500,000 total through travel certificates, doubling the impact and helping grant even more life-changing wishes. In addition, illy coffee is offering a donation to Make-A-Wish on sales of cold brew throughout the month of December. Illy will donate $1 for each cold brew sold on United flights, up to $25,000, in support of the organization.

"The generosity of United and its MileagePlus members through the Miles on a Mission program is life-changing for wish kids and their families," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "These donated miles enable transformative wish experiences that bring hope, joy, and the strength to persevere during the most challenging times. We are deeply grateful for United's ongoing partnership and dedication to making a lasting impact in the lives of children with critical illnesses."

The Fantasy Flights program is the story of how Good Leads The Way® for children in need. The latest installment in United's award-winning Good Leads The Way brand campaign tells stories in a uniquely United way about how the world's biggest airline creates all kinds of good, for all kinds of people, every single day. This chapter emphasizes that United's network is designed around our passengers to give them the greatest flexibility and options for travel worldwide.

