United Legwear & Apparel Co. Acquires the PRO PLAYER Brand

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) has acquired the PRO PLAYER brand from Perry Ellis International Inc.

For decades, PRO PLAYER apparel has been worn by sports fans who associated the brand with officially licensed team gear, particularly jackets, across all big four sports. The brand is also well-known for acquiring the naming rights to Joe Robbie Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins and Florida Marlins in the 1990s (the field is now known as Hard Rock Stadium).

Over the last few years, under Perry Ellis International's ownership and with major investment from United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) as master licensee, PRO PLAYER has been reinvigorated with men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories programs, and highly-visible marketing support via signage in the home fields/arenas of the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, and New York Islanders.

The acquisition of PRO PLAYER expands ULAC's portfolio of wholly-owned brands.

ULAC is developing a global licensing program for PRO PLAYER across all categories in men's, women's and children's sport and lifestyle apparel, accessories and hard goods, such as small exercise and sport equipment.

For media inquiries and more information about PRO PLAYER, or to learn about global licensing opportunities, please contact Rita Polidori O'Brien, VP Licensing and Marketing: [email protected] or 212.391-4143.

About United Legwear & Apparel Co.

United Legwear & Apparel Co. (unitedlegwear.com) is a 22-year-old New York City-based global entity that designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes legwear, bodywear, apparel, and accessories to some of the world's leading retailers. United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) has a joint venture partnership with PUMA North America, is a licensee of brands such as Hurley, Skechers, Champion, Fortnite, and Weatherproof, owns the PRO PLAYER and TicTacToe brands, and is a manufacturer of several private-label brands. ULAC's mission is to treat its diverse base of employees, vendors, and retailers with respect, integrity and fairness while providing products of highest quality and best value. The success of this mission allows ULAC to support meaningful organizations and causes that make peoples' lives better and reflect the core values of charity, equality, and justice for all.

