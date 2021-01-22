United Legwear & Apparel Co. Acquires the TicTacToe Brand

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) has acquired TicTacToe, a brand of infant, toddler, and children's legwear, accessories and apparel that has been a trusted staple in childrenswear for over 30 years.

The acquisition of TicTacToe allows ULAC to offer a wholly-owned brand to retailers who want to give their customers top-quality children's apparel and accessories at a good value. Additionally, ULAC is developing a global licensing program across all categories in the kids' market, from layette, infant, and toddler sets to baby blankets, underwear, toys, and more.

In the three decades that TicTacToe has served the children's market, it's been a go-to brand for infant socks, booties, grip-bottom socks, knee-socks, tights, school uniform legwear, and athletic legwear. In recent years, ULAC has also designed and manufactured two and three-piece toddler apparel sets and has plans to continue this program under a licensed model.

For media inquiries and more information about TicTacToe, or to learn about licensing opportunities, please contact Rita Polidori O'Brien, VP Licensing and Marketing: [email protected] or 212.391-4143.

About United Legwear & Apparel Co.

United Legwear & Apparel Co. (unitedlegwear.com) is a 22-year-old New York City-based global entity that designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes legwear, bodywear, apparel, and accessories to some of the world's leading retailers. United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) has a joint venture partnership with PUMA North America, is a licensee of brands such as Hurley, Skechers, Champion, Fortnite, and Weatherproof, owns the PRO PLAYER and TicTacToe brands, and is a manufacturer of several private-label brands. ULAC's mission is to treat its diverse base of employees, vendors, and retailers with respect, integrity and fairness while providing products of highest quality and best value. The success of this mission allows ULAC to support meaningful organizations and causes that make peoples' lives better and reflect the core values of charity, equality, and justice for all.

SOURCE United Legwear Co., LLC

Related Links

www.unitedlegwear.com

