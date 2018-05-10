United Legwear & Apparel Co. Launches New In-House Brand, Fun Socks

Fun Socks is a collection of whimsical socks, retail destinations and experiences designed to encourage its customers to have "real fun' with self-expression and infuse their style with positivity and passion. The collection reflects the attitude and vibe of New York: fashion-forward yet classic, edgy, outspoken, and most importantly, a sense of fun.

"Socks are an essential in everyone's wardrobe but they don't have to be boring," said Isaac E. Ash, Founder, President and CEO of ULAC. "At a moment in time when life can feel serious and impersonal, Fun Socks encourages customers to find moments of playfulness. Whether shoppers are in one of our new stores, on our website or following us on Instagram, every interaction with Fun Socks should spark joy and give everyone permission to have their own fun."

On May 10th, Fun Socks will officially open its first two bi-coastal retail stores. The SoHo shop, located at 436 West Broadway, is a 125-square-foot mini-emporium with ceiling-to-floor walls of Fun Socks. The Venice store, located at 1420 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, is a 600- square-foot "Fun House" featuring a large mural wall that will change seasonally. The current mural was created by multi-media artist Max Rippon. The store also has a tricked-out Fun Car inside it that offers the perfect Insta-moment of fun.

"As the world changes and consumers' habits evolve, so must brands and retail," continued Ash. "Our aim is to take the best parts of retail – the excitement of discovery and fun of face-to-face interaction – and build our brand around the things that endure: emotion, goodness, and community."

Both stores have a curated series of activities happening at the stores from Thursday, May 10th- Sunday, May 13th to celebrate the store openings and Mother's Day weekend. A full list of store activations is available upon request.

Fun Socks (www.funsocks.com) is a collection of exciting legwear, accessories and retail experiences that encourage people to have real fun with self-expression. The collection, which reflects the attitude and vibe of New York – fashion-forward yet classic, edgy and outspoken - features a full range of men's and women's sock styles priced at $10-$12. The brand is distributed at over 90 department and specialty stores including Nordstrom and DNA Footwear. Fun Socks also has two branded retail stores in New York City and Venice, CA.

United Legwear & Apparel Co. (www.unitedlegwear.com) is a 20-year-old New York City based global entity that designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes legwear, bodywear, apparel, and accessories to some of the world's leading retailers. Founded in 1998 by Isaac E. Ash, United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) is a joint venture partner with PUMA North America, and also maintains highly-recognized licensed brands such as Skechers, Weatherproof, Pro Player, Champion, Mossy Oak, and Minecraft as well as private-label brands across the legwear, apparel and accessories segments. The product collections range from infant and toddler through adults. In early 2018, ULAC launched Fun Socks, a wholly-owned, originally-created brand featuring full collections of both men's and women's novelty socks. ULAC's mission is simple: to manufacture with integrity, and distribute legwear, apparel, and accessories of highest quality and best value.

