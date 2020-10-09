United Licensing Group Provides Update On Lawsuits With Whaley, Hatch And Other Persons Affiliated With The Gyde Group

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Whaley, Sean Hatch, and several other persons affiliated with The Gyde Group have suffered twin legal reverses in quick succession, in their legal battle against Jimmy Esebag and United Licensing Group. First, on August 28, 2020, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit, filed by Whaley and Hatch in Arkansas against Esebag and United Licensing Group. (Case 5:18 -cv-05123, Docket Number 55.) In a victory for Esebag, the Arkansas court determined that any disputes between the parties should be resolved in a separate action, filed earlier by Esebag in California. In that lawsuit, Esebag sued Whaley, Hatch and the others, seeking in excess of $27 million for breach of contract. In a second reverse, Whaley had sought to end the California case by means of a motion for summary judgment. On September 8, 2020, however, the federal court in Los Angeles denied Whaley's motion. The court set the matter for trial on April 20, 2021. (Case 2:18-cv-08446, Docket Numbers 176 and 183.)

A spokesperson for Esebag commented that, "We have a signed, written contract, that requires the defendants to pay Mr. Esebag over $27 million. When asked under oath, whether Mr. Esebag had failed to live up to the agreement in any way, the defendants could think of none. A deal is a deal. Mr. Esebag looks forward to having his day in court."

The principals of the The Gyde Group are Justin Whaley, Ron Whaley, Sean Hatch, Rodney Redman, Michael Bahn, Jodie Daniels and Tom Maddi. The Gyde Group is affiliated with CCF Brands, a leading supplier of products to Wal-Mart.

Jimmy Esebag and United Licensing Group are represented by Peter Ross of Browne George Ross LLP in Los Angeles, California. Whaley, Hatch, and the other defendants are represented by E.B. Chiles IV of Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC of Little Rock, Arkansas.

SOURCE United Licensing Group

