United Makes It Easier For Fans to Follow Chicago Bears on the Road with More Flights and Later Departure Times to Return Home

Airline adds new flights, flies larger planes with more seats and adjusts departure times to help fans get home quickly after games

United has been the official airline partner of the Chicago Bears for more than 50 years; nearly 76,000 Bears fans traveled to away games last season – among the most of any NFL team

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today launched a first-of-its kind flight schedule to make it easier for Chicago Bears fans to travel to every away game this season. For the first time ever, the airline is adjusting departure times of six flights so fans have the option to fly home the same night as away games. United is also flying larger planes on two routes and adding an additional nonstop flight between O'Hare and London's Heathrow Airport for the Week 6 Bears/Jaguars game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – giving fans four total nonstop flight options to get to London.

According to data from the NFL, Chicago Bears fans are among the most dedicated road warriors in the league; more than 76,000 Bears fans traveled to away games during the 2023-24 season.

"As Chicago's Hometown Airline® and long-standing sponsor of the Chicago Bears, we're proud to show our support this season with this special schedule for fans," said Patrick Quayle, United's Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning. "Our enhanced schedule gives customers options no other carrier is providing, making it easier for fans to support the Bears on the road during some of the biggest games of the season."

United is Chicago's largest airline, operating more than 500 daily departures from Chicago O'Hare with nonstop service to 148 cities in the United States and nonstop service to more than 40 international destinations.

United Airlines has been the official airline of the Chicago Bears for more than 50 years, flying the team to more than 350 games and making it easier for thousands of fans to cheer on the Bears on the road every year. The two organizations consistently partner for community engagements in the Chicago area including earlier this summer, when Chicago Bears Tight End Cole Kmet worked alongside the airline's Special Olympics Service Ambassadors for the day to help drive awareness of the organization's travel needs.

"We are fortunate to continue building on our progressive and collaborative partnership with United Airlines by creating more unique opportunities to accommodate our loyal and passionate fans," said Bears Senior Advisor to the President/CEO & Chief Administrative Officer, Ted Crews.

"As Bears fans create their travel plans for the upcoming season, it is a welcomed and appreciated gesture by United to provide optimal travel accommodations through increased flight options, helping our fans return to Chicago, and wherever they call home, safely and efficiently," said Karen Murphy, Bears Executive Vice President of Stadium Development & Chief Operating Officer.

Bears Away Schedule

United is making it easier for fans to see every away game this season including:

Retiming return flights to Chicago for seven games so fans have the option to fly home on game night, or early the next morning: Houston, TX (IAH) on September 15 – evening flight departs at 11:59 p.m. Indianapolis, IN (IND) on September 22 – evening flight departs at 7:19 p.m. Phoenix, AZ (PHX) on November 3 – evening flight departs at 8:45 p.m. Detroit, MI (DTW) on November 28 – evening flight departs at 5:30 p.m. San Jose, CA (SJC) on December 8 – evening flight departs at 7:00 p.m. Minneapolis, MN (MSP) on December 17 – flight departs at 7:20 a.m. , the morning after the game. Green Bay, WI (GRB) on January 5 – flight departs at 7:41 p.m.

for seven games so fans have the option to fly home on game night, or early the next morning: Flying larger planes between Chicago O'Hare and Reagan National Airport on October 27 as well as to Green Bay, WI when the game is announced.

as well as to when the game is announced. Adding an additional flight between Chicago O'Hare and London Heathrow on October 9 and 10, returning October 14 and 15.

Tickets are on sale now in the United app and on United.com.

