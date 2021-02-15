United Medical Credit Announces Expansion Plans for 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Medical Credit is expanding its operations for a productive and successful 2021.

While the primary mission of United Medical Credit remains unchanged —offering loans from $5,000 to $25,000 for virtually any medical need — the team continues to strive to improve the way it does things. The organization has created and expanded multiple teams, including Sales, Marketing, Onboarding, and others, in order to meet its growth goals and offer improved services.

"Every change we are making is targeted specifically to creating a better service for patients and healthcare providers," says Matthew Libman, President, adding that the company is set to grow significantly this year. "We're adding new departments and hiring leadership with fresh ideas and concepts which align with our vision of expanding our services and approving more applicants."

United Medical Credit will also make changes on the healthcare provider side of the business, including the recently created Merchant Services department, which will help provide dedicated support to every practice in its network.

In addition, the company has partnered with a leading bank in the fintech industry, to provide businesses in need with loans adding that it gives the UMC team another way to assist healthcare providers.

