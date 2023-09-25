United Medical Device Cleaning & Recycling Market Analysis 2023-2028: Major Players are Prioritizing Strategic Acquisitions and Collaborations with Emerging Companies to Gain a Competitive Advantage

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Medical Device Cleaning & Recycling Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the US, the medical device cleaning & recycling market was valued at $3.52 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.47% from 2022-2028.

This report provides valuable insights into the US medical device cleaning and recycling market, offering market size and forecast data. It encompasses revenue generated from disinfectants, sterilizers, enzymatic and non-enzymatic detergents, as well as automated sterilizing equipment used for cleaning reusable medical devices in healthcare settings.

In 2022, the US held a dominant position in North America, accounting for 90.00% of the market. This can be attributed to several factors, including the aging population, the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), increased hospital admissions for surgical procedures, growing demand for medical device cleaning and recycling, and various other medical needs.

Among device types, the semi-critical segment secured the highest market share at 40.25% in 2022. It is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.60% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rising adoption of gastrointestinal (GI) tract procedures, cardiac surgeries due to an expanding patient population, a surge in surgical cases, and hospital admissions.

In terms of end-users, hospitals represented the largest share at 45.72% in 2022 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.74% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as an increasing patient population, extensive adoption of various medical devices, a growing aging population, changes in lifestyle patterns, and the rising prevalence of conditions like abnormal cardiac disorders, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and chronic diseases.

Within process types, the cleaning segment had the highest share at 73.23% in 2022 and is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.00% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising demand for medical device cleaning and recycling, as well as the increased adoption of medical devices for managing various chronic diseases.

Furthermore, the growing awareness of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs) among end-users is driving the demand for medical device cleaning products. The improvement in healthcare infrastructure, both in developed and developing nations, has heightened the focus on adopting advanced medical products to provide quality care to a growing global patient population.

Leading players in the medical device cleaning and recycling market include Steris, Getinge, ECOLAB, 3M, and Stryker. These major players prioritize strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging companies to enter the medical device cleaning and recycling market and gain access to commercially launched products.

This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US medical device cleaning & recycling market, including the US medical device cleaning & recycling market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.



VENDORS LIST

Steris

Getinge

Ecolab

3M Company

Company Stryker

Medline Industries

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Metrex Research

RUHOF

Biotrol

MicroCare

Case Medical

Hartmann Group

Pharmax

Oro Clean Chemie AG

Key Topics Covered:



1: Medical Device Cleaning & Recycling Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

2: Medical Device Cleaning & Recycling Market

US: Projected Revenue of Medical Device Cleaning & Recycling Market (2022-2028; $Billions)

3: Medical Device Cleaning & Recycling Market Segmentation Data

US: Projected Revenue by Device type (2022-2028; $Billions) Semi-Critical Device Non-Critical Device Critical Device

US: Projected Revenue by End-user (2022-2028; $Billions) Hospitals Clinical Labs & Imaging Centers Clinical & Physician Offices Others

US: Projected Revenue by Process (2022-2028; $Billions) Cleaning Recycling



4: Medical Device Cleaning & Recycling Market Prospects & Opportunities

Medical Device Cleaning & Recycling Market Opportunities & Trends

Medical Device Cleaning & Recycling Market Drivers

Medical Device Cleaning & Recycling Market Constraints

5: Medical Device Cleaning & Recycling Industry Overview

Medical Device Cleaning & Recycling Market - Competitive Landscape

Medical Device Cleaning & Recycling Market - Key Vendor Profiles

Medical Device Cleaning & Recycling Market - Other Prominent Vendors

Medical Device Cleaning & Recycling Market - Key Strategic Recommendations

6: Appendix

