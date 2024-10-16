United Methodist Communities Earns EAGLE Reaccreditation with Special Commendation

NEPTUNE, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Methodist Communities (UMC) is proud to announce that it has earned EAGLE reaccreditation, effective through June 2028, in recognition of its unwavering commitment to excellence in serving New Jersey's seniors. UMC is among only eight organizations nationwide to earn the prestigious reaccreditation with special commendation.

EAGLE is a voluntary, faith-based ecumenical program that recognizes health and human service organizations that go beyond licensure requirements to improve operational processes and outcomes to "soar above the competition while living their faith values." The EAGLE Accreditation Program includes a rigorous self-study covering all facets of care delivery and operations and a site visit from a review team of independent healthcare and human service professionals.

"This is a strong reaffirmation of UMC's commitment to providing the highest quality care and services to those we serve," reflected Mark Lenhard, UMC President and CEO. "We're especially proud to receive special commendation in several key areas that enrich the lives of our residents and teammates."

The outstanding UMC practices and initiatives highlighted by the EAGLE Accreditation Committee include Chaplains' strong faith connection and how it enriches the lives of residents and staff, comprehensive admissions process, holistic treatment plans that leverage innovative technology to enhance care for residents, and empowering programming for residents and teammates.

"The feedback provided by EAGLE is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and our commitment to person-centered, resident-directed senior living," said Dave Rayha, UMC Vice President of Operations.

Visit UMCommunities.org for more information. To learn more about EAGLE, visit eagle1.org.

About UMC

Based in Neptune, NJ, UMC is a nonprofit senior services organization with roots in the Wesleyan faith tradition, which proudly serves seniors of all faith traditions and backgrounds through independent, residential, and assisted living; Tapestries® Memory Care; respite; rehabilitation; long-term care; Bridges℠ Hospice and Palliative Care; affordable senior housing; and case management, live-in and in-home personal care through HomeWorks.

Locations include Bristol Glen (Newton); Collingswood Manor (Collingswood); Pitman Manor (Pitman); The Shores (Ocean City); Bishop Taylor (East Orange); Covenant Place (Plainfield); PineRidge of Montclair (Montclair); Wesley by the Bay (Ocean City); and The Wesleyan (Red Bank). HomeWorks serves most counties in the state and maintains offices at UMC's Bristol Glen, Collingswood, Pitman, and The Shores.

Media Contact: Rebecca Roe

Director of Communications & Stewardship

[email protected]

732-239-7986

SOURCE UMC Foundation