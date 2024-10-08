United Methodist Communities Foundation Announces Virtual Event: "United Together: A Celebration of Innovation"

NEPTUNE, N.J., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Methodist Communities Foundation's (UMC Foundation) commitment to remaining at the forefront of innovation and continually finding cutting-edge solutions in the senior care space will be on full display during its annual fundraising event, "United Together: A Celebration of Innovation."

The virtual event will be available for UMC friends, family, and the general public to stream on Facebook, YouTube, and UMCFGala.org beginning Saturday, October 19th at 6:00pm.

"At UMC, we embrace technology that recognizes the beneficial impact of artificial intelligence and robotic process automation and integrates them to improve the quality of care we offer," commented UMC President & CEO Mark Lenhard. "Ultimately, our most valuable resources are our human resources, and this program celebrates how our residents, teammates, and volunteers use their personal gifts, as well as the tools at their disposal, to shape the communities in which they live and serve."

The event will also recognize the UMC Foundation's top-level sponsors, including this year's Presenting Sponsor, Sweetwater Construction Corp., and Premier Partners, Hawks & Company, Lockton Companies, and Sodexo, whose generous contributions and longstanding support have made the UMC Foundation's work possible.

"We welcome all of our friends and family, residents and team members, sponsors and supporters to tune in for the live debut of our Celebration of Innovation," said Jim Roberts, Vice President of the UMC Foundation. "For those who feel called to support our mission, we humbly encourage you to make a donation to further our mission to provide abundant life for seniors."

About the UMC Foundation

The UMC Foundation raises critical funds to help provide support for sustainable community housing, engaging programs, special projects, and a compassionate continuum of care for our senior population through UMC. Donations can be made online at UMCFGala.org, or by checks made payable to UMC Foundation, mailed to 205 Jumping Brook road, Neptune, NJ 07753. For volunteer opportunities, visit umcommunities.org/volunteer-opportunities-in-nj.

About UMC

Based in Neptune, New Jersey, United Methodist Communities (UMC) is a nonprofit senior services organization with roots in the Wesleyan faith tradition and is affiliated in ministry with the United Methodist Church of Greater New Jersey. Today, UMC proudly serves seniors of any and all faith traditions and backgrounds.

UMC has grown to 9 locations offering independent, residential, and assisted living; Tapestries® Memory Care; respite; rehabilitation; long-term care; Bridges Hospice and Palliative Care; affordable senior housing; and case management, live-in and in-home personal care through HomeWorks.

Locations include Bristol Glen (Newton); Collingswood Manor (Collingswood); Pitman Manor (Pitman); The Shores (Ocean City); Bishop Taylor (East Orange); Covenant Place (Plainfield); PineRidge of Montclair (Montclair); Wesley by the Bay (Ocean City); and The Wesleyan (Red Bank). HomeWorks serves most counties in the state and maintains offices at UMC's Bristol Glen, Collingswood, Pitman, and The Shores locations.

