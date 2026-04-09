United Methodist Foundation Leaders Launch New Endowment Academy

Program Helps Churches Plan for Financial Sustainability

DENVER, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodists Helping Methodists Foundation (MHMF), Desert Southwest United Methodist Foundation , California-Nevada United Methodist Foundation , Faith Foundation Northwest , and California-Pacific United Methodist Foundation are partnering to launch a new Endowment Academy to help congregations build long-term sustainability and secure the future of their ministries. The academy will take place on Thursday, April 23, from 6 - 9:00 p.m. (MDT) or 5 - 8 p.m. (PDT/AZ) and will bring together financial and ministry leaders from United Methodist foundations across the country. Register here .

The Endowment Academy will provide guidance on how to build and steward endowments that support long-term ministry. By the end of the academy, participants will:

Gain confidence in legal, financial, and governance principles.

Steward donor gifts with transparency and integrity.

Navigate fund restrictions and make informed financial decisions.

Discover ways to invite legacy gifts.

Academy speakers:

Kristi Kinnison : Executive Director of Methodists Helping Methodists Foundation

: Executive Director of Methodists Helping Methodists Foundation Anne Green : Executive Director of Desert Southwest United Methodist Foundation

: Executive Director of Desert Southwest United Methodist Foundation David Malloy : Executive Director of California-Nevada United Methodist Foundation

: Executive Director of California-Nevada United Methodist Foundation Julia Frisbie : Executive Director of Faith Foundation Northwest

: Executive Director of Faith Foundation Northwest John Woodall: President & CEO of the California-Pacific United Methodist Foundation

"If your church doesn't have an endowment, then your church doesn't have a bridge to the future," said Kristi Kinnison, executive director of MHMF.

The Endowment Academy will fulfill its primary mission of educating church leaders in faithful financial stewardship and providing tools that strengthen ministry in the long term.

About Methodists Helping Methodists Foundation

Methodists Helping Methodists Foundation supports churches through loans, investments, endowments, planned giving, and faithful financial stewardship, and encourages generosity that sustains ministry for generations.

About The Desert Southwest United Methodist Foundation

The Desert Southwest United Methodist Foundation offers financial stewardship services, including socially responsible investment funds, stewardship consultation, planned giving seminars, grants, and scholarships.

About The California-Nevada United Methodist Foundation

The California-Nevada United Methodist Foundation partners with individuals, congregations, and ministries to strengthen financial sustainability. Through investment management, the Foundation stewards endowments and church-related funds while providing education and trust services.

About Faith Foundation Northwest

Faith Foundation Northwest supports the financial health of faith communities in Oregon, Idaho, Washington, and Alaska. The Foundation helps faith communities be financially healthy long term.

About California-Pacific United Methodist Foundation

The California-Pacific United Methodist Foundation helps build strong financial futures for ministry through investment management, grants and scholarships, and education in stewardship, endowments, and planned giving.

SOURCE Methodists Helping Methodists Foundation