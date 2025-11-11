United Micro Technology and Ceva Collaborate for 5G RedCap SoC to Accelerate Connected Vehicle Adoption

United Micro integrates Ceva-PentaG Lite 5G platform IP in RedCap SoC, delivering cost–efficient, secure, and scalable connectivity for next–generation vehicles

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As automakers expand connected vehicle offerings, 5G RedCap is emerging as a cost–efficient complement to traditional 5G, enabling mass–market adoption of vehicle connectivity without compromising reliability or security. Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP for the Smart Edge, and United Micro Technology ("United Micro"), a high-tech enterprise focusing on the development of leading smart cellular communication IoT solutions, today announced the launch of the HyperMotion 5G Redcap Automotive IoT Platform. Built on United Micro's 5G RedCap SoC integrated with Ceva's PentaG Lite scalable 5G modem platform IP and DSP technology, the solution delivers a complete 5G Redcap connectivity platform optimized for automotive telematics control units (T-Box) and C–V2X applications.

United Micro’s HyperMotion 5G Redcap Automotive IoT Platform leverages Ceva’s 5G modem platform IP and DSP technology to deliver a complete 5G Redcap connectivity platform optimized for automotive telematics control units (T-Box) and C‑V2X applications

5G RedCap: Expanding the Reach of Automotive Connectivity

5G RedCap is emerging as a cost–optimized pathway for the automotive industry's migration from 4G LTE 5G. While many OEMs will continue to deploy full 5G NR for premium and high–performance platforms, RedCap lowers cost and complexity, making it ideal for telematics, L2 ADAS, fleet management, and C–V2X applications at scale. According to Omdia, RedCap is projected to exceed 700 million global connections by 2030* with automotive among the fastest–growing segments as RedCap replaces LTE Cat–1 to Cat–4 in cost–sensitive vehicle platforms. Infrastructure readiness is accelerating, with 34 operators in 24 countries actively evaluating, testing, or trialing RedCap technology (GSA, September 2025).

Driving Automotive Intelligence at the Edge

United Micro's RedCap chip powers the HyperMotion automotive connectivity platform, purpose built to help automakers bring 5G vehicle networks to market quickly and cost effectively. Beyond lowering terminal costs, HyperMotion integrates critical automotive features, including eCall/NG eCall, TSN, and hardware accelerated network offloading to meet stringent requirements for reliability, security, and future scalability. Leveraging Ceva's PentaG Lite platform with advanced DSPs and accelerators, HyperMotion ensures secure, always on connectivity while shortening modem development cycles - a decisive advantage for manufacturers racing to deliver next-generation connected vehicles.

"We are delighted to partner with Ceva to bring our 5G Redcap solution to the market," said Hui Fu CEO, United Micro. "Ceva's cellular IoT platform IP has been instrumental in helping us develop a best-in-class 5G RedCap solution. Together, we've created a modem that combines power efficiency and reliability, purpose–built for automotive today, and ready to scale into industrial and consumer IoT tomorrow."

"United Micro's HyperMotion platform demonstrates the power of our PentaG Lite technology in automotive," said Guy Keshet, Vice President and General Manager of the Mobile Broadband Business Unit at Ceva. "As vehicles become more intelligent and connected, our IP ensures that OEMs can deliver secure, efficient, and future–ready platforms that keep pace with the industry's rapid transformation."

About Ceva-PentaG Lite

Ceva-PentaG Lite is a comprehensive solution for implementing 5G modems optimized for RedCap and cellular IoT applications. Its scalable architecture supports a wide range of use cases, from high-performance mobile broadband to ultra-low-power IoT devices, making it the ideal choice for next-generation smart edge products. Part of the Ceva-PentaG2 family, PentaG Lite not only optimizes performance and power but also shortens time-to-market for 5G modem development.

For more information, visit https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-pentag2/

About HyperMotion Platform

HyperMotion is United Micro's 5G Redcap platform for automotive connectivity solutions. With AECQ100 Grade2 qualification and support for eCall/NG-eCall, TSN, hardware accelerated Network offloading (NoE), flexible extension to C-V2X and container based SW stack, this makes HyperMotion platform a perfect solution for automotive IoT customers to drive the adoption of Redcap for automotive industry and enable a connected automobile network.

*Source: https://omdia.tech.informa.com/pr/2025/jul/5g-redcap-technology-still-poised-for-growth-despite-slow-enterprise-adoption-omdia-reports

About United Micro Technology

United Micro Technology is a high-tech enterprise focusing on providing leading Cellular IoT solutions. Founded in August 2022, the company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with R&D centers and offices in Shenzhen and Xi'An.

The core team of United Micro Technology consists of senior experts in global wireless communication industry. Based on the latest 3GPP protocol standards, the company conducts research and development of eMBB, RedCap and massive-IOT products, and is committed to becoming a world-class provider of leading Cellular IOT products and solutions. For more information, visit https://www.umsemi.com/.

About Ceva, Inc.



At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP for ubiquitous, robust communications, to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded application software that make devices smarter, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 20 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

