United Mine Workers of America Pres. Cecil Roberts at National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker Sept 4 to Discuss Future of Coal, Jobs, Pensions, Green New Deal and the 2020 Campaigns

Roberts also is expected to discuss energy and coal issues and how they will affect the 2020 election. The UMWA has reached out to the Democratic presidential candidates with advice on initiatives that they say could help decarbonize US fossil fuel energy production while preserving jobs, and has invited each of the campaigns to visit a coal mine.

Additionally, the mine workers union president, who also serves as a vice president of the AFL-CIO, will talk about pending legislation to help troubled multiemployer pension funds. Absent congressional action, the UMWA multiemployer pension fund is expected to become insolvent by 2022-23 at the latest, the first of several major pension funds to do so.

This Headliners news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m., Sept. 4, in the National Press Club's Holeman Lounge.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C. This event is open to credentialed media and club members free of charge, with advance registration required. Please click here to register.

