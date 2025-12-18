United Nations Designates December 21 as World Meditation Day

Maharishi Foundation will sponsor a 33-hour synchronized global meditation in over 100 countries

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global levels of stress, trauma, and fatigue continue to rise amid conflict, economic uncertainty, and climate-related pressures, the United Nations has designated December 21 as World Meditation Day, establishing an annual international event dedicated to promoting peace, mental well-being, and social cohesion.

The designation reflects growing recognition within the U.N. system of meditation-based approaches as practical, evidence-informed tools for reducing stress and supporting resilience. The U.N. System Strategy on Staff Health and Well-being (2024+) identifies meditation-based practices as effective interventions for improving mental health, performance, and resilience—particularly for personnel operating in high-stress and humanitarian environments. In parallel, a 2024–2025 thematic report from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights underscores the relevance of such approaches in conflict-affected settings, where prolonged exposure to trauma and psychological strain is widespread.

In recognition of World Meditation Day, the global Transcendental Meditation® (TM) organization will host a 33-hour synchronized worldwide meditation, spanning more than 100 countries. The event will include introductory talks and educational sessions designed to raise public awareness of the Transcendental Meditation technique, highlighting its simplicity, accessibility, and the body of more than 750 scientific research studies examining its effects on stress reduction, resilience, and overall well-being.

The global meditation will begin at 8:00 a.m. in New Zealand and conclude at 5:00 p.m. in Hawai'i, following the sun across time zones. A total of 33 coordinated meditation sessions will take place at 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. local time in participating regions worldwide.

Participation is open to people of all backgrounds, faiths, and forms of meditation. Organizers anticipate broad engagement, noting that more than 10 million people worldwide have learned Transcendental Meditation over the past five decades.

During the global event, Tony Nader, MD, PhD, international leader of the Transcendental Meditation organization, will announce the establishment of large permanent groups of meditators in several locations around the world, a significant milestone in the organization's decades-long efforts to address global stress and conflict through large-scale group meditation initiatives.

Additional information is available at www.worldmeditationday.world

