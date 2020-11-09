United Nations Federal Credit Union Announces The Retirement Of William Predmore And Names John Lewis New President/CEO Effective 1 January 2021

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Federal Credit Union (UNFCU) Board of Directors announced the appointment of John Lewis, Esq., as its President/CEO. This appointment becomes effective on 1 January 2021. Mr. Lewis currently serves as UNFCU senior vice president of Corporate Affairs and General Counsel. He will succeed William Predmore, who has held the top role since 2013. Mr. Predmore joined UNFCU in 1989 and will retire on 31 December 2020.

Under Mr. Predmore's leadership, UNFCU grew from $3.7 billion to $6.7 billion in assets. Membership increased from 100,000 to more than 155,000 globally. Other key initiatives launched during Mr. Predmore's tenure as President/CEO include:

Opening of new branch in Washington, DC and a new representative office in Entebbe, Uganda

and a new representative office in Entebbe, Successful core conversion and the digital transformation of the member self-service platform, significantly expanding tools for wire transfers and card management

Expansion of member loan eligibility to almost every country around the world

Significantly expanded US mortgage production capabilities

Commitment to social responsibility with launch of UNFCU Foundation, as well as the UNFCU Global Sustainability, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion programs

"We thank Bill for his outstanding commitment and dedication to serve our members' unique needs over three decades, particularly in navigating these uncertain times," said Kumiko Matsuura-Mueller, UNFCU Board Chairperson. "UNFCU enters its next chapter in a new world, where we will have the strength of continuity through John's expertise. In selecting him as the next President/CEO, the Board wanted to build on UNFCU's long history of success."

"I am proud to have been part of UNFCU's tremendous growth," said William Predmore. "Through John's leadership and the collaborative energy of our Board, management, and staff, I fully expect that UNFCU will continue to thrive."

"Providing peace of mind to the global UN community is at the core of our strategy," said John Lewis. "It is an honor to lead such a purpose-driven organization and seek new opportunities to serve the people who serve the world. I look forward to building upon the strong foundation that Bill has established. I would also like to thank our Board of Directors for their trust and confidence in me. I believe that trust and confidence extend to every one of our employees at UNFCU."

Mr. Lewis joined UNFCU in 2001 as its first in-house legal counsel. In 2008, he was promoted to senior vice president of Corporate Affairs and General Counsel. Since joining UNFCU, his role has expanded greatly to include managing government affairs, compliance, and the Human Resources team. Mr. Lewis established the Office of Strategic Planning, serves as UNFCU's Ethics Officer, is an executive sponsor of UNFCU's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion program, and chairs UNFCU's Post Pandemic Planning Committee. He earned a J.D. degree from Brooklyn Law School and an MBA from Columbia Business School, Columbia University, New York.

About United Nations Federal Credit Union (UNFCU)

UNFCU is the member-owned credit union of the United Nations community. UNFCU was founded in 1947 and serves more than 155,000 members across the globe.

SOURCE United Nations Federal Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.unfcu.org

