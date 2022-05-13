United Nations Institute for Training and Research, Longy School of Music of Bard College, and Global Foundation for the Performing Arts Announce Global Access to Music Teacher Education Degree

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), Longy School of Music of Bard College (Longy), and the Global Foundation for the Performing Arts (GFPA), announce a partnership to expand access around the world to Longy's Master of Music in Music Education degree. Launching in Fall 2022, this program will equip educators to champion creative youth development and cross-cultural exchange in classrooms worldwide.

"In a moment that requires deeper, global connection, the universal language of the arts is a powerful tool for fostering understanding. UNITAR proudly and confidently partners with GFPA and Longy to empower music teachers to inspire a new generation of artists as thought leaders and change-makers. This partnership is our first step into cultural and arts offerings, adding to UNITAR's large portfolio of courses that serve the world."

—Ambassador Marco Suazo (UNITAR)

The three organizations share a bold vision of universal access to music learning. Longy's innovation in music education is to root it in culturally responsive teaching, centering each student's identity. Longy-trained educators create spaces of belonging and respect, and challenge and empower their students.

"The UNITAR, GFPA, and Longy partnership unites three organizations that share the belief of the central role of arts and culture in a global community that works and thrives together. Longy's culturally responsive curriculum reinforces the UN's philosophy that every voice matters. The impact of this partnership will reverberate around the world, in classrooms and beyond."

—President Benjamin Woodroffe (GFPA)

"We believe that music teachers have a superpower to inspire the next generation to change the world through the transformative power of music. Longy's vision of expanding access to high-quality music teacher education to a global audience is made possible through the UNITAR and GFPA partnership. We are honored that UNITAR has chosen Longy's Master of Music in Music Education as its first arts and culture offering."

—President Karen Zorn (Longy)

More about the partners:

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research was established in 1965 pursuant to a United Nations General Assembly resolution. UNITAR is governed by a Board of Trustees with the mission to develop the individual, institutional, and organizational capacities of countries and other United Nations stakeholders through high-quality learning resources.

Rooted in the goal of enhancing global decision-making and supporting country-level political and social action, UNITAR provides innovative learning resources to individuals, organizations, and institutions, with established programs offering advanced degrees in international leadership, diplomacy, law, and policy, as well as science and business. The partnership marks UNITAR's first major program in arts and cultural education.

The Global Foundation for the Performing Arts is an international foundation with a mission to provide valuable artistic education and professional support in service of those in the performing arts while fostering a global community and enabling cross-cultural exchange. As a long-standing partner of UNITAR, the Foundation is dedicated to supporting the performing arts, particularly in the realms of classical music and ballet through education, mentorship, and collaboration.

GFPA is centered in the belief that young artists deserve professional guidance from experienced musicians in order to remain true to their artistic practice. The Foundation provides advice to artists, competitions, and institutions dedicated to rewarding the world's future performers. The Foundation has been a long-term partner of UNITAR.

Longy School of Music of Bard College has reimagined conservatory education. The school is leading the seismic shift to center music as social change, expanding the world's understanding of what a life in music can mean. Longy prepares students to engage audiences; teach anyone, anywhere; and make a difference with their music.

